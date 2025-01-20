Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Champions League Week 7
The Champions League is back! We are entering the final two weeks of the league stage of the competition in the first season of the new format. As teams try to secure their place in the top-eight and qualify for the Round of 16 automatically, we will surely see some high-level matchups, including the Atletico Madrid-Bayer Leverkusen clash on Tuesday.
Leverkusen is currently in fourth place with four wins and a draw in six games. Atletico is on the outside of the top eight looking in, with 12 points. The winner of this game will gain a massive advantage over the rest of the field to qualify for the next round.
Both teams are coming into this game at the peak of their form. Leverkusen hasn’t lost in their last 16 Bundesliga games. Their only loss in all competitions since September came against Liverpool on the road. They are still very much in the title race in Germany, only four points behind the league leaders Bayern Munich.
Atletico had won eight straight La Liga games until suffering a shocking defeat at the hands of Leganes over the weekend. They failed to score against relegation candidates despite creating 2.42 expected goals, including a missed penalty by Antoine Griezmann in the last minute of the game. However, they are still in an intense battle with city rivals Real Madrid to win the title with 44 points in 20 league games.
This is the ultimate “styles make fights” matchup. Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso and Atletico manager Diego Simeone have completely different approaches to the game. Despite both managers finding incredible success throughout their managerial careers, they couldn’t have gotten there more differently. Simeone’s pragmatic style going up against Alonso’s high-tempo, entertaining mentality will be a joy to watch.
Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen Odds and Total
Moneyline:
Atletico Madrid: +155
Draw: +220
Leverkusen: +185
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: +110
Under 2.5: -134
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -126
No: -102
Half-Time Result:
Atletico Madrid: +210
Draw: +100
Leverkusen: +240
Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano
- How to Watch (TV): Paramount+, Vix, Fubo
Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Pick
Regardless of how well or poorly Atletico Madrid is playing, defeating Diego Simeone in a big single-game situation is always going to be tough. Especially when they are clicking and playing at home, they are one of the most difficult teams to beat.
Atletico is not the most creative or dynamic side. Yet, they are more disciplined and organized than any team in Europe. One thing Simeone asks from his players is dedication to the system and his stringent 4-4-2 formation. They will always stay compact, defend well, and not leave any spaces for the opponent.
Leverkusen, on the other hand, are experts at creating and exploiting spaces. They use the width of the field to stretch the opponent, relying heavily on their dynamic wingbacks Alex Grimaldo and Jeremie Frimpong. They like to control possession while also deploying a direct and fast attack.
How these two sides match up on the field will be fascinating to see. At the same time, there is a chance both managers will be more cautious than usual. Leverkusen hosts Sparta Prague in the final week of the league stage, a game they should win relatively easily. Atletico have a similarly easy fixture, going to Austria to face Salzburg.
Assuming that both teams will get the three points in those games, they could be happy to get a draw against each other on Tuesday. A total of four points in the last two weeks of the league stage could be enough to see both of these teams through. Therefore, a more tentative game with both sides testing each other without taking too many risks may be in the cards. That makes a draw the most likely outcome.
Pick: Draw (+220)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
