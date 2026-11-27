Los Angeles Lakers star guard Austin Reaves has not played since Nov. 11 due to a heel injury, but it appears he could return for Friday's NBA Cup matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

Reaves logged a full practice on Wednesday for the Lakers, and he's been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game after missing five games in a row with this injury. The Lakers have not played since Monday, so this was the first chance to see Reaves' status for a game in a several days.

Austin Reaves (heel) listed questionable for Friday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 26, 2026

After Wednesday's practice, Reaves said he'll see how he feels on Friday morning before making a final call for the game.

It seems that Reaves has a real chance to play, especially since oddsmakers have listed him across the board in the prop market.

Austin Reaves spoke about how his injury happened and how he is feeling after today’s practice.



He said he will see how he feels in the morning before determining if he can play on Friday. pic.twitter.com/zA8EExyd6a — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) November 25, 2026

That hasn't helped the Lakers' odds to much in this matchup, as even with Reaves potentially making his return on Friday, the Lakers are 6.5-point underdogs on the road in the odds at DraftKings.

This season, Reaves is averaging 24.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Lakers in this NBA Cup clash.

Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Spurs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Austin Reaves OVER 17.5 Points (-113)

There's always a chance that Reaves doesn't return for this game, but the fact that he logged a full practice on Wednesday bodes well for his chances of playing. The Lakers may look to limit his minutes on Friday, and it appears oddsmakers expect that as well, dropping his points prop seven points below his season average.

Still, I'm going to take the OVER.

Reaves has 16 or more points in every game this season, clearing this line in all but on of his games. He's averaging 15.8 shots per game and shooting over 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3 in the 2026-27 campaign.

When Reaves is on the floor, he's a go-to option for the Lakers, especially when Luka Doncic rests. I'll take the OVER on this discounted prop on Friday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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