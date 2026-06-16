Austria vs. Jordan Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Tuesday might be a good day to have an afternoon nap, because we have a midnight showdown between Austria and Jordan to watch.

If either team wants to compete to win a group that is heavily favored by Argentina, winning this match is going to be pivotal. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this late-night showdown.

Austria vs. Jordan Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

3-Way Moneyline

Austria -295

Jordan +700

Draw +400

Total

OVER 2.5 (-152)

UNDER 2.5 (+119)

Austria vs. Jordan How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 16

Time: Midnight ET

Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Austria record: 0-0-0

Jordan record: 0-0-0

Austria vs. Jordan World Cup History

These two countries have never faced each other in a men's soccer match.

Austria World Cup History

This is Austria's seventh World Cup appearance and their first since 1998. Their best finish is a third place finish at the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland.

Jordan World Cup History

This is Jordan's first World Cup appearance in its history.

Austria vs. Jordan Prop Bet

In today's edition of Best World Cup Goal Scorers Today, I wrote about why I'm betting on Michael Gregoritsch to find the back of the net:

Michael Gregoritsch has scored 24 times for his country over the past decade. If Austria fills the net against Jordan on Tuesday night, like I believe they will, I'd be surprised if Gregoritsch doesn't score at least one of them.

Austria vs. Jordan Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I made the case for betting the OVER on Austria's team total:

Austria plays a high-intensity brand of soccer. They're going to pressure Jordan any chance they get, and I can't envision them parking the bus if they take a lead. I think they're going to find the back of the net early and often against a Jordan team that has allowed 2+ goals in five straight games against lesser competition.

I think this is a great plus-money bet at +142.

Pick: Austria Team Total OVER 2.5 (+142)

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