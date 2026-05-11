Avalanche vs. Wild Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 4

The Colorado Avalanche got their first taste of defeat in this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 5-1 road loss to the Minnesota Wild in Game 3.

After sweeping the Los Angeles Kings and dominating the Wild in Games 1 and 2, it was Minnesota who got out to a hot start and never looked back in Game 3.

Can the Wild get another home win to tie up the series?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Avalanche vs. Wild in Game 3 on Monday, May 11.

Avalanche vs. Wild Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Avalanche -1.5 (+185)

Wild +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline

Avalanche -142

Wild +120

Total

6.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Avalanche vs. Wild Starting Goalies

Avalanche: Scott Wedgewood (6-1, 2.45 GAA, .911 SV%)

Wild: Jesper Wallstedt (5-3, 2.61 GAA, .913 SV%)

Mackenzie Blackwood saw his first action of the playoffs in relief of Scott Wedgewood in Game 3, but it’d be surprising if the Avs didn’t go back to their starter here in Game 4.

Jesper Wallstedt bounced back with a strong 35-save performance in the Game 4 win.

Avalanche vs. Wild How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 11

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Grand Casino Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Avalanche record: 6-1

Wild record: 5-4

Avalanche vs. Wild Best NHL Prop Bets

Wild Best NHL Prop Bet

Matt Boldy OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-140) vs. Avalanche

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

Matt Boldy only had four shots on goal and an assist through the first two games in this series, but he put up five SOG and a goal in the Game 3 win.

The Wild winger had 254 shots on goal in 76 games during the regular season, and now has 42 shots on goal through 9 games this postseason. He’s been shooting the puck a ton, totalling 76 shot attempts in nine games.

Boldy has gone OVER 3.5 SOG in seven of nine games in these playoffs. He went OVER 4.5 in five of those games, and was held UNDER 3.5 in just the first two games of this series.

Look for Boldy to keep firing the puck at home tonight.

Avalanche vs. Wild Prediction and Pick

I also explained in the Top Shelf Picks column why I like the Avalanche in Game 4 tonight:

The Avalanche are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the playoffs on Saturday. They fell behind early and couldn’t recover, but they did outshoot the Wild 36-25 in the game.

Despite the defeat on Saturday night, I’m going right back to the Avalanche tonight in Minnesota. Colorado didn’t lose consecutive games too often in the regular season, and the Avs put up a good fight in Game 3, even if the score doesn’t show it.

The Avalanche outshot the Wild 25-15 at 5-on-5 in Game 3, and had an 18-13 advantage in scoring chances as well. I’ll take them to bounce back tonight in Minnesota.

Pick: OVER 5.5 (+120)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $100 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.