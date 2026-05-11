Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Avalanche-Wild, Matt Boldy)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Monday night with just one game on the docket.

The Minnesota Wild got on the board with a 5-1 win in Game 3, and are now looking to even up their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Colorado Avalanche.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, May 11.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, May 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Colorado Avalanche (-142) at Minnesota Wild

Matt Boldy OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-140) vs. Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (-142) at Minnesota Wild

The Avalanche are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the playoffs on Saturday. They fell behind early and couldn’t recover, but they did outshoot the Wild 36-25 in the game.

Despite the defeat on Saturday night, I’m going right back to the Avalanche tonight in Minnesota. Colorado didn’t lose consecutive games too often in the regular season, and the Avs put up a good fight in Game 3, even if the score doesn’t show it.

The Avalanche outshot the Wild 25-15 at 5-on-5 in Game 3, and had an 18-13 advantage in scoring chances as well. I’ll take them to bounce back tonight in Minnesota.

Matt Boldy OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-140) vs. Avalanche

Matt Boldy only had four shots on goal and an assist through the first two games in this series, but he put up five SOG and a goal in the Game 3 win.

The Wild winger had 254 shots on goal in 76 games during the regular season, and now has 42 shots on goal through 9 games this postseason. He’s been shooting the puck a ton, totalling 76 shot attempts in nine games.

Boldy has gone OVER 3.5 SOG in seven of nine games in these playoffs. He went OVER 4.5 in five of those games, and was held UNDER 3.5 in just the first two games of this series.

Look for Boldy to keep firing the puck at home tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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