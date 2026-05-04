Is Ayo Dosunmu Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 1)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu missed Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets with a calf injury, but he's officially listed as questionable for Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Dosunmu's status is truly up in the air, though Minnesota head coach Chris Finch said that the Illinois product is day-to-day while Anthony Edwards (also questionable for Game 1) is week-to-week. Finch's update was on Saturday, so it's possible both players have seen their condition improve since then.

Chris Finch with injury updates on Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu



“I mean Ant’s still week to week so I haven’t had any update on that so I really don’t know, obviously nothing out of the gate with him, and Ayo is more day to day… he(Ayo) went through things but just the… pic.twitter.com/AKDKxPWulx — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) May 2, 2026

Minnesota is a 13.5-point underdog in Game 1, but having either Edwards or Dosunmu in action would be a major lift for their offense.

In the playoffs, Dosunmu has been an X-Factor for the Wolves, and he scored 43 points in Game 4 to carry Minnesota to a win. He's averaging 21.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 60.9 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from 3 in the playoffs.

With both Dosunmu and Edwards questionable, I'm eyeing a different Timberwolves player in the prop market on Monday night.

Best Timberwolves Prop Bet vs. Spurs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's best props column why Jaden McDaniels could have an expanded role in Game 1:

Jaden McDaniels OVER 17.5 Points (-101)

Jaden McDaniels stepped up in a big way for the Timberwolves in Game 6 against Denver, scoring 32 points to lead the Wolves to a series win.

With both Edwards and Dosunmu questionable for Game 1, I expect a pretty big workload for McDaniels on the offensive end, something he’s shown that he can handle. The veteran forward is averaging 17.8 points per game in this postseason, shooting 49.4 percent from the field. He’s struggled from 3 (2-for-18), but McDaniels shot 41.2 percent from deep in the regular season.

So, he could be due for some positive regression in this second-round series.

Ultimately, this prop just comes down to a usage game. The Wolves need someone outside of Julius Randle to create offense, and McDaniels took 25 shots in Game 6 against Denver with Edwards and Dosunmu sidelined. If he’s anywhere near that workload in Game 1, he should easily clear this line.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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