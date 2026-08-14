Is Azzi Fudd Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wings vs. Fever)

The Dallas Wings have a massive matchup on Friday night with the Indiana Fever, but they'll head into it without two of their best players.

Azzi Fudd (knee) and Jessica Shepard (ankle) have both been ruled out for this matchup, shifting the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook in the process.

Azzi Fudd (knee) listed out for Friday. — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 13, 2026

Dallas opened as a 5.5-point underdog in this game, but the line has since shifted to 7.5 with both Fudd and Shepard already ruled out. Fudd was questionable ahead of the team's last game, so the downgrade in her status is certainly a concern for a player that has dealt with a ton of knee injuries in her basketball career.

Fudd returned to practice earlier this week, but she still sat out the team's win over Toronto on Wednesday. Now, the rookie sensation is set to miss her fourth game in a row, which hinders Dallas' chances of making a run up the standings before the end of the regular season.

The Wings are 1.5 games behind the Fever entering Friday's contest, but they currently hold the No. 7 seed in the WNBA. Dallas should still earn a playoff spot, but landing in the No. 7 or No. 8 seed could set up an extremely tough first-round matchup.

Fudd hasn't appeared in a game since Aug. 5, and it seems unclear when she'll be able to take the floor. Clearly, the star guard isn't feeling herself after going from questionable to out on Wednesay and then earning a straight "out" designation for Friday's matchup.

As a rookie, Fudd is averaging 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from 3. An elite 3-point shooter, Fudd is a solid complementary piece to Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale and Shepard in this Dallas offense.

Indiana is heavily favored to win Friday's matchup after losing to Dallas in its season opener. These teams will meet one more time (on Aug,. 20) in the 2026 regular season. It's possible that Fudd will be able to return for that matchup, but she'll have to be upgraded on Dallas injury report in the coming days for that to happen.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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