Is Baker Mayfield Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 4)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) has been ruled out for the team's Week 4 date with the Green Bay Packers, and he's expected to miss more time than just that.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that Mayfield would miss "at least" three weeks, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport said that best-case scenario is that the star quarterback is sidelined for two games.

Rap: Baker Mayfield (thumb) will miss 2-4 weeks in best case scenario. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 28, 2026

At 0-3, the Buccaneers' season is hanging in the balance with Mayfield sidelined. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels is set to make the first start of his NFL career in Week 4, which has caused a major shift in the odds for this matchup.

The Buccaneers are set as three-point underdogs in in Week 4 in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and that line has jumped around since Green Bay opened as a 1.5-point favorite.

Tampa Bay was as big as a 3.5-point dog in this matchup with Daniels under center, but oddsmakers have made a minor adjustment to that line with the Packers starting the season 1-2. Green Bay has been far from an elite team in the NFC this season, as it lost its last game at home against Atlanta.

Can the Bucs still make the playoffs even with Mayfield banged up? Sports Illustrated spoke to several oddsmakers about the team's postseason chances, and with the NFC South wide open, it's not impossible for Tampa Bay to end up atop the division by the end of the campaign.

“Based on my power ratings, Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans are all tightly grouped at the top of the NFC South," Joey Feazel, Head of Football at Caesars Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. "Tampa Bay may be only a game out in the standings, but without Baker, I currently rate the Buccaneers a tier below the other three teams. The standings keep Tampa Bay in the conversation, but the underlying quality of play has not been as convincing, in addition to losing their starting QB for the time being. The division remains open, although I would need to see more consistency from the Buccaneers before viewing them as equally strong as Atlanta, Carolina or New Orleans.”

This season, Mayfield has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 615 yards, two scores and two interceptions. He's added 11 carries for 65 yards and a score on the ground. The former No. 1 overall pick has shown he's a tough player and will fight through injuries, so it's possible he'll hit the shorter end of his timeline after suffering this thumb injury.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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