Baker Mayfield Injury Update Doesn't Move Cardinals vs. Buccaneers Odds for Week 13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield missed the second half of the team's Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a shoulder injury, but it appears he has a chance to play in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Mayfield was upgraded to a limited participant for the Bucs in Thursday's practice session, a huge step in the right direction after he was a DNP on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Mayfield had an MRI on his shoulder which revealed a "low grade AC joint sprain." That gives the Tampa Bay quarterback a shot at playing this week, and the Bucs are fighting for their playoff lives with just a half-game lead over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South.
Earlier in the week, oddsmakers appeared to be buying Mayfield's chances of playing in Week 13 based on the latest movement in the odds at DraftKings.
Tampa Bay began the week as a 6.5-point favorite at home against Arizona, but the odds shifted towards the Cardinals in a big way after Mayfield didn't return on Sunday night. Arizona was just a 2.5-point underdog by Monday.
Now, the odds have moved a bit, as the Buccaneers are 3-point favorites at home -- a slight vote of confidence in Mayfield's status. However, even with the quarterback returning to a limited practice on Thursday, the odds have remained the same.
This season, Mayfield has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards, 18 scores and five picks in the 2025 campaign. He was an early MVP candidate with the Bucs getting off to a fast start, but losses to the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Rams in the last three weeks have cratered his MVP odds.
At this point, the Bucs are just hoping Mayfield can return to help them make the playoffs in a weak NFC South division. If Mayfield can't play on Sunday, veteran Teddy Bridgewater would be in line to be Tampa Bay's starting quarterback.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
