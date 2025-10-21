Baker Mayfield's NFL MVP Odds Tank After Buccaneers' Loss to Lions in NFL Week 7
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second loss of the season on Monday night in Week 7, as their offense struggled to get anything going against the Detroit Lions.
Mayfield entered his Week 7 matchup at the No. 2 spot in the odds to win the MVP award, but that has changed in a big way after he threw for just 228 yards, one score and one pick on Monday.
The Buccaneers signal-caller is now +700 at DraftKings to win the NFL MVP, down from +320 before Week 7 when he was behind only Patrick Mahomes. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has jumped Mayfield again in the odds while New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (+850) is right behind him.
It may be unfair to penalize Mayfield much for a road loss (as an underdog) against Detroit, but oddsmakers may be looking past just Week 7 with this change in the odds.
Mike Evans broke his collarbone in Week 7, which is going to keep him out for the majority of the 2025 season, and Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin remain out of the lineup for the Bucs with injuries. This offense has become extremely reliant on rookie Emeka Egbuka, and even he entered Week 7 as questionable due to a hamstring injury.
Mayfield has led the Bucs to fourth-quarter comeback wins four times this season, but he is facing an uphill battle to get this team into a top spot in the NFC. Tampa Bay is 5-2, but it is now in a cluster with the Lions, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks in the standings.
I wouldn't give up on a Mayfield MVP case just yet, but he certainly could use one or two more weapons on offense. The Bucs will look to rebound in Week 8 when they take on the New Orleans Saints. Tampa Bay is favored to move to 6-2 in that game.
