Barbora Krejcikova vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Second Round

Reigning French Open winner Mirra Andreeva didn't have the easiest start to her run at Wimbledon, dropping nine games against Magda Linette, though she did win in straight sets.

Now, Andreeva will face a familiar foe in Barbora Krejcikova, who defeated Hannah Klugman 6-1, 6-4 to reach the second round at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Krejcikova won Wimbledon back in 2024, but she was knocked out in the third round of last year’s tournament. Still, oddsmakers view this as a pretty tough draw for Andreeva, setting her as just a -237 favorite in this match.

Can the 19-year-old keep her impressive 2026 season going?

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s history at Wimbledon and my prediction for this second-round matchup.

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Mirra Andreeva Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Barbora Krejcikova: +182

Mirra Andreeva: -237

Total

21.5 (Over -115/Under -125)

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Mirra Andreeva How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 10:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Mirra Andreeva History and Wimbledon Performance

Barbora Krejcikova

The 2024 winner at Wimbledon, Krejcikova has made the third round in four of her five appearances. She’s coming off an easy win in Round 1, and she does have a win over Andreeva under her belt in her career.

Now, Andreeva is 3-1 in their four meetings, but Krejcikova beat her in their last Grand Slam matchup at the 2024 Australian Open.

Mirra Andreeva

Andreeva’s French Open win was extremely impressive, and she made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2025.

In fact, Andreeva has a quarterfinal finish, a fourth-round finish and a first-round exit at Wimbledon, beating Krejcikova in their first-ever meeting at Wimbledon in 2023.

After dropping nine games to Linette in the first round, Andreeva has her work cut out for her in Round 2.

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction and Pick

This should be a very entertaining match, and Krejcikova’s success at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club can’t be overlooked.

The 2024 Wimbledon champ has given Andreeva some problems before, and I wouldn't be shocked if this is a longer match. So, why not take a plus-money bet for this to go to a third set?

While only one of their previous four matches has reached a third set, Krejcikova was forced to retire in her last match against Andreeva, shortly after she forced a tiebreak in the first set.

If there’s one stat to look at for Krejcikova, it’s how often she wins when serving. This year, she’s won over 77 percent of her service games – which is better than Andreeva – and over 62 percent of her service points.

I think that will help her win at least one set and force a third on Wednesday.

Pick: OVER 2.5 Sets (+125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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