Bears vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
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The NFL Preseason will wrap up on Saturday evening when the Chicago Bears take on the Tennessee Titans. When the final whistle blows in that game, the next time we'll see NFL action will be the opening kickoff of the regular season between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.
Let's do our best to cash on more bet before the regular season begins.
Bears vs. Titans Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bears +2.5 (-108)
- Titans -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bears +121
- Titans -146
Total
- OVER 36.5 (-115)
- UNDER 36.5 (-105)
Bears vs. Titans How to Watch Preseason Week 3
- Date: Saturday, August 29
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network/FOX32
- Bears record: 1-1
- Titans record: 2-0
Bears vs. Titans Betting Trends
- Ben Johnson is 3-1-1 straight up and 2-2-1 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
- Robert Saleh is 12-2-1 straight up and 11-3-1 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
Bears vs. Titans Key Player to Watch
- Julius Chestnut, RB - Tennessee Titans
Julius Chestnut is doing his best to make a spot for himself on this Titans' roster. He's not going to start, or likely even be the No. 2 option heading into the season, but he's impressed so far in the preseason. He has rushed the ball 13 times for 95 yards through the first two weeks, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. If he can put forward another impressive performance in Week 3, the Titans will have no choice but to put him on the regular season roster.
Bears vs. Titans Prediction and Best Bet
I decided at the start of the preseason to bet on the Titans to cover in each preseason game, and they're 1-0-1 so far in doing so. Robert Saleh has the best cover rate in the preseason amongst all active head coaches. He is now 10-3-1 against the spread between being the head coach of the Jets and his first two preseason games with the Titans.
Let's bet on that trend continuing in the 2026 preseason finale.
Pick: Titans -2.5 (-112) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets