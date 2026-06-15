Belgium vs. Egypt Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Monday’s World Cup action features the first games in Group G, as Belgium will take on Egypt at 3 p.m. EST in Seattle.

Egypt has never won a World Cup match, and it’s set as a sizable underdog (+475) this Group Stage clash. However, the Pharaohs have won three of four international meetings against Belgium, including a friendly in 2022.

Belgium isn’t the same team that finished third in the World Cup in 2018, and it’s looking to bounce back from a Group Stage exit in 2022.

The Red Devils come into the World Cup in good form, winning seven of their last 10 international matches, drawing the other three. Belgium also finished with the second-most goals among European nations during qualifying (only Norway had more).

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to bet, tournament history and my prediction or this match on Monday afternoon.

Belgium vs. Egypt Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Belgium: -170

Egypt: +475

Draw: +290

Total

2.5 (Over -105/Under -120)

Belgium vs. Egypt How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 15

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Seattle Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX, Peacock, Telemundo

Belgium vs. Egypt History and Tournament Results

These two nations have faced off four times in international play, with Egypt winning three of them. The last match (Nov. 18, 2022) was a 2-1 win by Egypt, though Belgium won in 2018 (3-0). Belgium did not score in the other two wins by Egypt (4-0 in 2005 and 1-0 in 1999).

Belgium

Belgium has qualified for the World Cup 15 times, finishing third in the 2018 World Cup. It also made the quarterfinals in 2014 before bowing out in the Group Stage in 2022. It has 21 wins, 10 draws and 20 losses all time in the World Cup.

Egypt

Egypt has played seven World Cup matches, yet it has never come away with a win. Honduras is the only nation with more appearances (nine) without a win than Egypt. So, it’s not a surprise that the Pharaohs are underdogs on Monday afternoon.

Belgium vs. Egypt Best Prop Bet

Romelu Lukaku Anytime Goalscorer (+115)

Lukaku had an injury-riddled 2025-26 season in Serie A, but he was still selected as the top striker for a Belgium team that is putting up goals in bunches.

Belgium has 37 goals over its last 10 international matches, and I mentioned earlier in this piece that it had the second-most goals among European nations in qualifying. So, there will be chances for Lukaku to score against an Egypt team that has allowed 1.5 expected goals per game over its last 10 matches.

Lukaku has five World Cup goals in his career.

Belgium vs. Egypt Prediction and Pick

Belgium has been on a scoring rampage, averaging 2.45 expected goals over its last 10 matches (No. 1 amongst World Cup teams), scoring 37 times during that stretch.

Egypt has never won a World Cup match, and it has struggled on defense, allowing 1.5 expected goals per game over its last 10 matches. The Pharaohs ended up allowing just six goals during that stretch, but they still lost two of those matches.

I would be pretty shocked if the Red Devils were upset on Monday, so I’m going to back them to score multiple times in this Group Stage game.

Belgium did have a 3-0 win over Egypt back in 2018, and it’s loaded with talented goalscorers like Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Charles De Ketelaere and more.

Pick: Belgium OVER 1.5 Team Goals (-145 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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