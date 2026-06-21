Belgium vs. Iran Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

All four teams in Group G played to a draw in their first game of the 2026 World Cup, so Belgium still has a chance to take control of the group, despite not being able to beat Egypt in their first match.

They'll face Iran on Sunday afternoon in a match that will have significant implications for who will advance to the knockout stage. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this matinee matchup.

Belgium vs. Iran Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

3-Way Moneyline

Belgium -240

Iran +650

Draw +340

Total

OVER 2.5 (-118)

UNDER 2.5 (-108)

Belgium vs. Iran How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 21

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Belgium record: 0-1-0

Iran record: 0-1-0

Belgium vs. Iran History and Tournament Results

These two teams have never faced each other in international play.

Belgium

Belgium struggled in its first match of the tournament. They managed to play to a 1-1 draw against Egypt, but failed to meet the expectations set by the betting market. Was it a sign of a team that's not as good as we thought, or was that match just a bump in the road?

Iran

Iran was favored against New Zealand, but played to a 2-2 draw. Its offense was humming from start to finish, but its defense left a lot to be desired in that match. They'll look to sharpen things up on that side of the pitch moving forward.

Belgium vs. Iran Best Prop Bet

Leandro Trossard Anytime Goal (+235)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I broke down why I think Leandro Trossard is undervalued in the betting market:

Leandro Trossard led all Belgian forwards in touches with 60 in their first match against Egypt. He was also second in expected goals amongst forwards at 0.20. He's likely to get plenty of chances once again in Belgium's second match, so I think he provides much better value than Romelu Lukaku, who has much more name recognition and is posted at much shorter odds.

Belgium vs. Iran Prediction and Pick

If you like goals, you're going to want to tune into this game. I made the case for betting on the OVER in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

Both Belgium and Iran played a wide-open style of soccer in their first matches of the tournament. Belgium had an expected goals of 0.62, but an expected goals against of 0.33. Iran was even more exaggerated with an expected goals of 0.75 with an expected goals against of 0.77.

If both teams continue that style of play when they face each other, we could be in for a high-scoring affair.

Pick: OVER 2.5 (-118) via Caesars

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