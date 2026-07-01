Belgium vs. Senegal Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32

Belgium and Senegal came into the 2026 World Cup as two teams that were looked at as dark horse contenders that could go on a deep run. Now, they'll face each other in the Round of 32 with a spot in the final 16 on the line.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Wednesday afternoon's matchup.

Belgium vs. Senegal Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

To Advance

Belgium -178 (64.03% implied probability)

Senegal +144

3-Way Moneyline

Belgium +115

Senegal +260

Draw +210

Total

OVER 2.5 (+106)

UNDER 2.5 (-130)

Belgium vs. Senegal How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lumen Field

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

Belgium record: 1-2-0

Senegal record: 1-0-2

Belgium vs. Senegal History and Tournament Results

These two teams have never faced each other on the international stage.

Belgium

Beglum played to a 1-1 draw against Egypt and a 0-0 draw against Iran before beating New Zealand by a score of 5-1 in its final match.

Senegal

Senegal lost to France 3-2 and Norway 3-2 to begin its tournament, but then beat Iraq by a score of 5-0, which was enough to get them into the Round of 32 on goal differential.

Belgium vs. Senegal Best Prop Bet

Kevin De Bruyne Anytime Goal (+300)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I made the case for betting on Kevin De Bruyne to find the back of the net at +300:

Kevin De Bruyne enters the knockout stage of the World Cup tied for the most shots amongst all players with 16, alongside Kylian Mbappe of France. He has just scored once in Belgium's three games, but if he continues to pepper the net with shots, more goals are going to come for him as long as Belgium can stay in the tournament. He's a great bet to score on Wednesday at +300.

Belgium vs. Senegal Prediction and Pick

I think the right move to make is to target the 3-way moneyline. I wrote about why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets:

Belgium played to two draws in the group stage, which has led them to now fly under the radar heading into the knockout stage. You might be surprised to find out that this team leads the entire tournament in expected goals for per 90 minutes of play, 2.55. Their offense has been strong so far in the tournament, and they're going to start burying their chances sooner rather than later. I think they're in a great buy-low spot in the Round of 32 team against a Senegal team that has allowed 1.20 expected goals against per 90 minutes.

Pick: Belgium +115 (3-Way Moneyline) via FanDuel

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