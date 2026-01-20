Ben Shelton vs. Dane Sweeny Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Round 2

American Ben Shelton, the No. 8 ranked player in the world, won his first-round match at the Australian Open in straight sets, taking down Ugo Humbert 6-3, 7-6, 7-6.

Now, Shelton is a major favorite against Australian Dane Sweeny, who beat Gaël Monfils in the first round at Melbourne Park. The win was Sweeny’s first in a Grand Slam in young career, and the 24-year-old would love to pull off an upset against Shelton in Round 2.

However, oddsmakers have set Shelton as a much bigger favorite than he was in Round 1, a sign that this may be an easier matchup.

Sweeny lost his first set against Monfils, but he rallied to win the next three. Can he have a strong performance against Shelton, who has one of the best serves in the world?

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s path to this spot and my prediction for this Round 2 match.

Ben Shelton vs. Dane Sweeny Odds and Total

Moneyline

Ben Shelton: -900

Dane Sweeny: +610

Total

34.5 (Over -120/Under -120)

Ben Shelton vs. Dane Sweeny How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 21

Time: TBA

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Ben Shelton vs. Dane Sweeny History and Tournament So Far

Ben Shelton

Shelton shook off Humbert in the first round, silencing some potential injury questions about his shoulder that forced him to retire in the third round of the U.S. Open at the end of last year.

Last year, Shelton made the semifinals of the Australian Open, and he’s made at least the quarterfinals in two of his three appearances at the Grand Slam.

He is a much bigger favorite (-900) than he was in the first round (-167), which means this could be an easier path to the third round than expected. Shelton has never faced Sweeny in his career.

Dane Sweeny

Sweeny was able to knock off Monfils 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5 in the first round, but he’s in for a much tougher test with Shelton and his monster serve in Round 2.

Sweeny doesn’t have any singles Grand Slam experience prior to 2026, but he did lose just one set during his qualifying matches.

Ben Shelton vs. Dane Sweeny Prediction and Pick

Yes, Shelton went over this games total in his first match – but I did hit my bet on him to win against Humbert.

Now, I think the UNDER is the play against Sweeny, who had some trouble early on with Monfils and needed at least 10 games in every set to put him away.

That doesn’t bode well for the 24-year-old against the No. 8 player in the world, especially since Shelton needed just 35 games to dispose of Humbert, who was viewed as a true upset candidate.

Now that Shelton has silenced some questions about his shoulder, I think he continues to dominate on hard surfaces where he has made the third round in six consecutive Grand Slams.

Pick: UNDER 34.5 Games (-120 at DraftKings)

