Bengals vs. Browns Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North duel in Week 7.
The Bengals are looking to get back in the hunt in the AFC and a second-straight win will be a strong step in the right direction. Meanwhile, the Browns have traded away their best offensive weapon, Amari Cooper, but they get back their star running back, Nick Chubb, who will see live action for the first time in 13 months.
You can check out the odds and my best bet for the game in my betting preview here. In this article, I'm going to give you a player for each team who I like to score a touchdown.
Bengals vs. Browns Touchdown Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Nick Chubb Anytime Touchdown (+150)
- Tee Higgins Anytime Touchdown (+155)
Nick Chubb Anytime Touchdown
With Cooper now in Buffalo, the Browns have no choice but to lean on Nick Chubb in his first game back in action. People forget just how good he has been in his career. He has averaged 5.3 yards per carry in his career including 6.1 yards per carry last year before he got hurt. He has also been a touchdown machine, finding the end zone 13 times in his last full season.
I'll back him to find the end zone in his first game back.
Tee Higgins Anytime Touchdown
Tee Higgins may be the No. 2 receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals behind Ja'Marr Chase but he's seen a ton of balls thrown his way when he's been active this season. Despite playing in two fewer games than Chase, he has seen just five fewer total targets. He has had two games this season where he's seen double-digit targets including 14 against the Ravens.
With all of that in mind, Higgins has the much better betting value to score a touchdown at +155 compared to Ja'Marr Chase at +100.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!