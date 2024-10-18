Bengals vs. Browns Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Cincinnati will Steamroll Cleveland)
The Cincinnati Bengals will continue their journey of trying to get back in the hunt for a playoff spot when they take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 of the NFL season.
The Browns may be starting to throw the white flag in on their season. They continue to start Deshaun Watson at quarterback despite his abysmal play and now they've traded away their top receiver, Amari Cooper.
Despite their record, the Bengals' offense has been one of the most effective in the league. The Browns are going to have to pull something out of their hat if they want to hang with the Cincinnati offense in this AFC north showdown.
Let's take a look at the odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Bengals vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Bengals -6.5 (-105)
- Browns +6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bengals -290
- Browns +235
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-115)
- UNDER 41.5 (-105)
The Bengals opened as 4.5-point favorites but after the news broke on Tuesday that the Browns had traded Amari Cooper to the Bills, the line shifted two whole points and has settled on Cincinnati now a 6.5-point favorite.
The total has shifted down one point from 42.5 to 41.5.
Bengals vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
In my full betting preview, I broke down why I'm betting on the Bengals to win with margin against their divisional rival:
I am committed to not betting on the Cleveland Browns while Deshaun Watson is their quarterback. Despite that strategy not working in my favor in Week 6 against the Eagles, I'm going to continue doing it this week. Watson is 35th amongst quarterbacks in the NFL this season in adjusted EPA per play with only Bryce Young ranking worse. Their offense as a whole averages only 3.9 yards per play, 0.4 less than the next worst team.
Say what you will about the Bengals' defense, but their offense is likely going to put up some points. They're fourth in the league in EPA per play and Joe Burrow should be able to do damage against a Browns' secondary that ranks 19th in opponent EPA per dropback and 21st in opponent yards per pass attempt (6.8).
I don't think the Browns can keep pace in this game. I'll take the Bengals to win and cover.
But, what about the total? Based on my complete lack of faith in the Browns' offense, especially with no Cooper on their roster, I don't think they'll be able to score enough for the total to go OVER. If you're betting the OVER, you may need to hope the Bengals score the majority of the points thmselves.
Final Score Prediction: Bengals 27, Browns 10
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
