Bengals vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 14
The Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys will wrap up Week 14 of the NFL season with an interconference matchup on Monday Night Football.
You can check out the latest odds and my final score prediction here, but in this article, we're going to talk about player props. There are three players I'm targeting in the prop market in this prime-time matchup. Let's dive into them.
Bengals vs. Cowboys Player Prop Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Rico Dowdle OVER 68.5 Rush Yards (-113)
- Chase Brown OVER 74.5 Rush Yards (-113)
- Ja'Marr Chase Longest Reception OVER 25.5 Yards (-114)
Rico Dowdle OVER 68.5 Rush Yards (-113)
Considering this game features two of the worst run defenses in the NFL, I'm going to back both running backs to have a big game. The Bengals rank 29th in opponent rush EPA and 30th in opponent rush success rate this season while allowing 4.3 yards per rush.
Rico Dowdle has thrived since taking over the primary role at running back for the Cowboys. He has a combined 198 rush yards in the Cowboys' last two games and I expect that strong play to continue on Monday night.
Chase Brown OVER 74.5 Rush Yards (-113)
The Cowboys defense ranks dead last in the NFL in opponent rush EPA and they rank 28th in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.9 yards per rush. That should set Chase Brown up to have a massive game on Monday night.
He has reached 70+ yards in three of their last four games.
Ja'Marr Chase Longest Reception OVER 25.5 Yards (-114)
The Cowboys have allowed 33 passing plays of 20+ yards this season and nine plays of 40+ yards. That leads me to believe we'll see some explosive pass plays from Joe Burrow and the Bengals receivers, mainly Ja'Marr Chase.
Chase has had at least one receptions of 26+ yards in eight of the Bengals' 12 games this season.
