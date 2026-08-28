Bengals vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to wrap up an undefeated preseason when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night.

The Bengals beat the Lions 16-14 and then blew out the Bears 27-9 in their first two preseason contests, both at home.

On the flip side, the Eagles lost 24-7 in Baltimore and then 24-21 in New England to open their preseason slate.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, how to watch, betting trends, a player to watch, and my prediction for this NFL preseason matchup.

Bengals vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bengals +3 (-110)

Eagles -3 (-110)

Moneyline

Bengals +130

Eagles -155

Total

36.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Bengals vs. Eagles How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Bengals record: 2-0

Eagles record: 0-2

Bengals vs. Eagles Betting Trends

Zac Taylor is 6-14 straight up and 5-15 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Nick Sirianni is 5-10-2 straight up and 6-10-1 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Bengals vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch

Tanner McKee, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

Tanner McKee is battling veteran Andy Dalton for the backup quarterback job behind Jalen Hurts. McKee was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, and had a decent showing in a meaningless game against the Commanders last season.

Bengals vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick

I don’t see either of these teams being able to move the football too much as they close out the preseason.

The Bengals have already gone UNDER the total in their two games, with the Eagles going UNDER in one of their contests as well.

Pick: UNDER 36.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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