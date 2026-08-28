Bengals vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
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The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to wrap up an undefeated preseason when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night.
The Bengals beat the Lions 16-14 and then blew out the Bears 27-9 in their first two preseason contests, both at home.
On the flip side, the Eagles lost 24-7 in Baltimore and then 24-21 in New England to open their preseason slate.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, how to watch, betting trends, a player to watch, and my prediction for this NFL preseason matchup.
Bengals vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bengals +3 (-110)
- Eagles -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals +130
- Eagles -155
Total
- 36.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bengals vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 28
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bengals record: 2-0
- Eagles record: 0-2
Bengals vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- Zac Taylor is 6-14 straight up and 5-15 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
- Nick Sirianni is 5-10-2 straight up and 6-10-1 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
Bengals vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch
Tanner McKee, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles
Tanner McKee is battling veteran Andy Dalton for the backup quarterback job behind Jalen Hurts. McKee was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, and had a decent showing in a meaningless game against the Commanders last season.
Bengals vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
I don’t see either of these teams being able to move the football too much as they close out the preseason.
The Bengals have already gone UNDER the total in their two games, with the Eagles going UNDER in one of their contests as well.
Pick: UNDER 36.5 (-112)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop