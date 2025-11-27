Bengals vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Can Baltimore Cover?)
The Baltimore Ravens are rolling as they’ve won five straight games ahead of this Thursday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The last three wins have all been close, though, and they’re big favorites on Thanksgiving night.
On the other side, the Bengals have lost four in a row and seven of their last eight contests.
The oddsmakers have the Ravens as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 13 matchup.
Bengals vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bengals +7 (-110)
- Ravens -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals: +285
- Ravens: -360
Total
- 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has come down from -8.5 to -7 since the odds opened, with the total holding steady at 51.5.
Can the Ravens make it six wins in a row?
Bengals vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The Ravens are on a five-game win streak, but wins against the Bears, Dolphins, Vikings, Browns, and Jets don't tell us a whole lot about how good this team is, especially given the fact that they failed to cover against both the Browns and Jets. Lamar Jackson hasn't been himself either. He hasn't had a completion percentage better than 58.6% over his last three games, hasn't reached 200 yards through the air, and has combined for just 71 rushing yards since coming back from injury.
Joe Burrow is expected to return for the Bengals, and while they won't have Tee Higgins, a fresh Ja'Marr Chase will be ready to go after his one-week suspension. I'm not going to tell you the Bengals win this game, but with it being over that magic number of seven, I'll take the points with Cincinnati in this AFC North showdown.
Pick: Bengals +7.5 (-120) via FanDuel
Iain’s right, the Ravens haven’t impressed recently and couldn’t cover -7.5 against the Browns or -14 against the Jets, winning by 13.
The key number is seven, so it might depend when and where you bet. These games are usually close, though, and the health of Burrow and Jackson will go a long way.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 30, Bengals 24
