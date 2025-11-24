Bengals vs. Ravens Odds: Cincy Set as Huge Underdog Despite Joe Burrow Injury Update
The Cincinnati Bengals could end up getting their star quarterback Joe Burrow back in action on Thanksgiving against the Baltimore Ravens.
Burrow practiced in full ahead of Week 12 of the 2025 season as he continues to recover from toe surgery, and he was listed as questionable before eventually getting ruled out against the New England Patriots.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that the team wanted to Burrow a few more days to get ready, but he did not commit to him as the starter for Week 13 against Baltimore.
However, the betting odds seem to suggest that Burrow will suit up against the Ravens on Thanksgiving. Cincy opened as an 8.5-point underdog in Thursday's matchup, but that line has already come down by 1.5 points, settling at Bengals +7 at DraftKings.
This comes on the heels of a report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini, who said that the "hope" is that Burrow will return Week 13.
Cincy has struggled without Burrow this season, going 1-8 in the nine games that he's missed, falling to +50000 in the odds to win the Super Bowl in the process. Still, the Bengals are just three games out of first place in the AFC North and could gain some much-needed ground with an upset over Baltimore on Thanksgiving.
Joe Flacco has played solidly since he was acquired by the team in a trade, but the veteran has not been able to turn his starts into many wins. The Bengals were 2-0 with Burrow under center to open the season, but the star quarterback completed just 58.3 percent of his passes for 189 yards and two scores before going down in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
If Burrow continues to be listed as a "full participant" in practice, it may move the odds for this game more towards Cincy ahead of Thursday's matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
