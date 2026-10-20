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Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are road underdogs in Baltimore.
Ryan Gilbert|
Joe Burrow and the Bengals are road underdogs in Baltimore.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals are road underdogs in Baltimore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Cincinnati BengalsBaltimore Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals return from a bye week with a road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

The Bengals had lost two straight games before a 31-24 win in Miami prior to their bye week. 

On the flip side, the Ravens saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with a 13-10 loss in Cleveland last week. To be fair, they were without Lamar Jackson, who is hoping to return this week.

The teams split their two meetings last season with the road team winning each game.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 7. 

Bengals vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Bengals +2.5 (-102)
  • Ravens -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

  • Bengals: +124
  • Ravens: -148

Total

  • 51.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Bengals vs. Ravens How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 25
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): CBS
  • Bengals record: 3-2
  • Ravens record: 4-2

Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Trends

  • The Bengals are 3-2 against the spread this season.
  • The Ravens are 2-4 against the spread this season.
  • The OVER is 3-2 in the Bengals' games this season.
  • The UNDER is 3-3 in the Ravens' games this season.

Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Reports

Bengals Injury Report

  • Tanner Hudson – IR
  • Colbie Young – questionable
  • Kyle Dugger – questionable

Ravens Injury Report

  • Rashod Bateman – questionable
  • Lamar Jackson – questionable
  • Broderick Washington Jr. – questionable
  • Cam Jurgens – questionable
  • Matt Hibner – questionable
  • Andrew Vorhees – questionable

Bengals vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch

Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Bengals get a chance to go into Baltimore off a bye week against a Ravens team that could be without Lamar Jackson yet again.

Burrow had one of his best games of the season prior to the bye, completing 23 of 32 passes for just 190 yards, but he threw for four touchdowns in the game. That was the opposite of the previous week, when he threw for 428 yards but one touchdown and two interceptions in a 22-17 loss to the Jaguars.

The Bengals quarterback completed just 57.6% of his passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the two games against Baltimore last season.

Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick

The Bengals must be feeling good after getting back into the win column prior to the bye week. They’ve now had that time off to rest up and plan for their divisional rival, with Baltimore facing some adversity.

Even beyond the Lamar Jackson situation, the Ravens have been a bit lucky to go 3-1 in their last four games.

Cincinnati got a 32-14 win in Baltimore last November, and while I don’t expect a blowout, I do like the Bengals as outright underdogs this week.

Pick: Bengals +124

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Ryan Gilbert
RYAN GILBERT

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.

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