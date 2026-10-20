Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals return from a bye week with a road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

The Bengals had lost two straight games before a 31-24 win in Miami prior to their bye week.

On the flip side, the Ravens saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with a 13-10 loss in Cleveland last week. To be fair, they were without Lamar Jackson, who is hoping to return this week.

The teams split their two meetings last season with the road team winning each game.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 7.

Bengals vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bengals +2.5 (-102)

Ravens -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Bengals: +124

Ravens: -148

Total

51.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Bengals vs. Ravens How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Bengals record: 3-2

Ravens record: 4-2

Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Trends

The Bengals are 3-2 against the spread this season.

The Ravens are 2-4 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 3-2 in the Bengals' games this season.

The UNDER is 3-3 in the Ravens' games this season.

Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Reports

Bengals Injury Report

Tanner Hudson – IR

Colbie Young – questionable

Kyle Dugger – questionable

Ravens Injury Report

Rashod Bateman – questionable

Lamar Jackson – questionable

Broderick Washington Jr. – questionable

Cam Jurgens – questionable

Matt Hibner – questionable

Andrew Vorhees – questionable

Bengals vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch

Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Bengals get a chance to go into Baltimore off a bye week against a Ravens team that could be without Lamar Jackson yet again.

Burrow had one of his best games of the season prior to the bye, completing 23 of 32 passes for just 190 yards, but he threw for four touchdowns in the game. That was the opposite of the previous week, when he threw for 428 yards but one touchdown and two interceptions in a 22-17 loss to the Jaguars.

The Bengals quarterback completed just 57.6% of his passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the two games against Baltimore last season.

Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick

The Bengals must be feeling good after getting back into the win column prior to the bye week. They’ve now had that time off to rest up and plan for their divisional rival, with Baltimore facing some adversity.

Even beyond the Lamar Jackson situation, the Ravens have been a bit lucky to go 3-1 in their last four games.

Cincinnati got a 32-14 win in Baltimore last November, and while I don’t expect a blowout, I do like the Bengals as outright underdogs this week.

Pick: Bengals +124

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