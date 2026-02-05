Before we know it, we'll be watching the opening kickoff of Super Bowl 60. That means that if you haven't already, it's time to place your bet on who's going to cover the spread.

The Seahawks are set as 4.5-point favorites, which means even if you think the Seahawks will win, whether or not they'll win by five or more points is a whole other question.

If you want to find out all of my best bets for Sunday's big game, you'll find them in my article, 60 Bets for Super Bowl 60. Here, we're just going to focus on a couple of spread bets I have for this AFC vs. NFC Showdown. Let's dive into them.

Best Super Bowl 60 Spread Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Seahawks -4.5 (-115) vs. Patriots -- Iain MacMillan

We can all agree the NFC was the much stronger conference this season, and now we have the best the NFC has to offer against a Patriots team that benefited from their opponents suffering from self-inflicted wounds and injuries en route to the Super Bowl.

Almost every metric you look at shows the Seahawks are the far superior team. They rank first in overall DVOA, first in net yards per play, and first in net EPA. The Patriots rank ninth, third, and second in those three metrics while playing one of the easiest schedules in NFL history. At the end of the day, they could only play the teams across from them, and they took care of business in those matchups, but it's necessary context when evaluating who is going to win the Super Bowl.

The true difference-maker in this game could be the Seahawks' special teams, which is the second-best unit in the NFL according to DVOA, while the Patriots' special teams come in at 20th.

Every way I look, I see the Seahawks coming out on top in this one.

Seahawks 1st Half Spread -3.5 -- Iain MacMillan

If you don't want to bet on the full game spread, or if you just want to double dip on the Seahawks, you have the option to bet on the Seahawks to cover the first half spread of 3.5. Seattle has the best first-point differential at +7.4.

I think there's a great chance the Seahawks get off to a fast start in Super Bowl 60, and head into the halftime with a significant lead.

New England Patriots +4.5 (-105) vs. Seattle Seahawks -- Peter Dewey

Super Bowl LX features the two best teams in the NFL against the spread this season, as the Seattle Seahawks are 14-5 against the number while New England is 13-6-1.

With the spread for this game moving from Seattle -3.5 to Seattle -4.5, I am going to take the points with Drake Maye and the Patriots on Sunday night.

There are a few trends in the Patriots’ favor in this one, including the fact that favorites of more than three points are just 2-9 against the spread in the last 11 instances in the Super Bowl. New England has covered as a favorite in two of three games this postseason, and I think this line is giving a little too much love to the Seahawks.

Let’s not forget, Seattle was a small favorite in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers before the betting market favored Seattle by over a touchdown in the divisional round and 2.5 points against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Are the Patriots really two points worse than the Rams after they beat great defenses in the Chargers, Texans and Broncos? Yes, the Denver win came against a backup quarterback but the New England defense has allowed just 26 points all postseason long.

Sam Darnold led the NFL in turnovers during the regular season, and I think that could be the difference in this game that allows New England to hang around. The Patriots benefited from short fields against Denver and Houston in their last two playoffs wins thanks to some bad quarterback giveaways.

Seattle’s defense is elite – No. 2 in EPA/Play during the regular season – but I think the Patriots’ defense is being a little undervalued in this matchup. With this spread well outside of a field goal, I’ll take the points in Super Bowl LX.

