Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Ravens vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 1
A rematch of last season's AFC Championship will serve as the opening game of the 2024 NFL season when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
If you want to find out everything you need to know about betting on this game, including the odds and Peter Dewey's best bet, you can find those in our full betting preview here. In this article, we're going to focus in on one of the most fun prop bets you can place; anytime touchdown scorers.
These wagers are bets on a certain player to find the end zone. If they score a touchdown, you win your bet. It's truly that simple.
Let's take a look at my three favorite anytime touchdown bets for opening night.
Ravens vs. Chiefs Touchdown Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Derrick Henry -125
- Rashee Rice +150
- Nelson Agholor +600
Derrick Henry Touchdown
A -125 isn't going to produce a massive profit, but let's start the season off with a winner. Derrick Henry has left Tennessee and will serve as the starting running back for the Baltimore Ravens to start the season. As we all know, he's a touchdown machine and now joins a team that gets the majority of their offense on the ground.
The Chiefs struggled to stop the run at times last season, ranking 24th in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.4 yards per rush. That should open things up for Henry to score a touchdown in his first start with the Ravens.
Rashee Rice Touchdown
With Hollywood Brown missing the first week due to injury, Rashee Rice is going to be the clear No. 1 option for the Chiefs at wide receiver in this game. Xavier Worthy may produce at a high rate for Kansas City as the season progresses, but a rookie making his first NFL start may come with some hiccups.
Meanwhile, Rice scored seven touchdowns last season and looks to build off that in 2024. I think of all the receiving options for the Chiefs, Rice provides the best value at +150.
Nelson Agholor Touchdown
At 6-1 odds, Nelson Agholor is worth a sprinkle as a longshot option to score a touchdown. He serves as a deep threat for the Ravens, averaging 10.9 yards per ceptions in 2023 which included hauling in four touchdowns. I expect him to play a similar role in 2024 so if the Ravens look to take the roof off the Chiefs defense, expect a deep shot or two to go Agholor's direction.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.