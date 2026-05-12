Monday was a rough return to the written version of Betting $100 Every Day, suffering the dreaded reverse sweep, capped off by losing the UNDER 6.5 in the Avalanche vs. Wild, thanks to two empty net goals in the final 33 seconds of the game.

The good news is we've built up enough of a buffer that an 0-3 night isn't as devastating as it could be. Let's try to get back to our winning ways tonight.

Betting $100 a Day Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 0-3 (-$100)

YTD: 234-227-4 (+$426.90)

May 12 Picks and Best Bets

$30: Diamondbacks F5 ML +116 vs. Rangers via FanDuel

$30: Jeffrey Springs UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-110) via Bet99

$20: Josh Doan OVER 0.5 Points (+122) via FanDuel

$20: Tomas Hertl OVER 0.5 Goals (+350) via Bet99

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Best Bet

Pick: $30 on Diamondbacks F5 ML +116

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face MacKenzie Gore of the Texas Rangers tonight, who is a left-handed pitcher with an ERA of 5.18 and a WHIP of 1.400. That could lead to the Diamondbacks getting off to a hot start tonight, as they have a wRC+ of 106 against lefties this season, far better than their mark of 86 against righties.

By betting on the first five innings moneyline, we can also avoid the Rangers' stellar bullpen. They lead the Majors in bullpen ERA at 2.68.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Best Bet

Pick: $30 on Jeffrey Springs UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-110)

The St. Louis Cardinals' strikeout numbers have been wildly different this season when facing left-handed pitchers compared to right-handed pitchers. Against righties, they have a strikeout rate of 23.4%, but against lefties, that rate lowers 5.4% to 18%. Tonight, they'll face a lefty in Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs. Let's back this trend and bet on him to remain UNDER 4.5 strikeouts recorded.

Sabres vs. Canadiens Best Bet

Pick: $20 on Josh Doan OVER 0.5 Points (+122)

Josh Doan is fourth on the Buffalo Sabres in expected goals in the playoffs, while also fourth on the team in shot attempts per 60 minutes. He's also featured on the team's top power-play unit.

In a game that I expect to see a handful of goals scored, I'll bet on the Sabres' winger to find the scoresheet with a goal or an assist.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Best Bet

Pick: $20 on Tomas Hertl OVER 0.5 Goals (+350)

Tomas Hertl is another player featured on his team's top power-play unit. He's also third on the Golden Knights in expected goals so far this postseason at 3.3. I can't pass up the chance to bet on him finding the back of the net at +350 odds tonight.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

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