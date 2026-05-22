Best Bets and Predictions for May 22: Picks for CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 2, and Golden Knights-Avalanche Game 2

Thank you to the Montreal Canadiens for softening the blow in what was another tough night in my journey of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year.

As we enter the holiday weekend, now is as good a time as ever to recapture some momentum and stop the cold streak in its tracks. I have three bets for today's PGA Tour action, and then half my budget for today is going to go on a play for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Let's dive into them.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-3 (-$32.50)

Year-to-Date: 245-249-6 (+$131.42)

May 22 Picks and Best Bets

$20: Neal Shipley +160 vs. Alejandro Tosti/Noah Goodwin via DraftKings

$20: Emiliano Grillo +190 vs. Doug Ghim/S.Y. Noh via FanDuel

$10: Brooks Koepka +330 vs. Scottie Scheffler/Si Woo Kim via FanDuel

$50: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche over 6 (-120) via BetMGM

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 138



$20: Shipley +160 vs. Tosti/Goodwin

$20: Grillo +190 vs. Ghim/Noh

$10: Koepka +330 vs. Scheffler/Kim

$50: VGK/COL OVER 6 (-120)



Yesterday: 1-3 (-$32.50)

Year-to-Date: 245-249-6 (+$131.42) pic.twitter.com/YOwCRdPTdq — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) May 22, 2026

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 2 Bets

$20 on Neal Shipley +160 vs. Tosti/Goodwin

I've been waiting for Neal Shipley to announce his presence on the PGA Tour, and this could be the week. He gained +2.13 strokes on the field with his approach play on Thursday, one of the best marks amongst all golfers. I'm going to bank on that continuing on Friday in his 3-ball matchup against Alejandro Tosti and Noah Goodwin, both of whom lost strokes to the field and are currently outside the top 80.

$20 on Emiliano Grillo +190 vs. Ghim/Noh

Emiliano Grillo isn't a consistent golfer, but when he brings his best stuff, he can contend with the top golfers in the world. He brought that elite level of ball-striking on Thursday, ranking second in the field in strokes gained approach at +3.26, while also gaining almost two strokes on the green.

S.Y. Noh shouldn't be too much of an issue for him on Friday, as the South Korean gained the majority of his strokes in the first round on the greens. In my opinion, this is more of a matchup between Grillo and Doug Ghim, but if Grillo can keep up his momentum from yesterday, this is going to be a great bet at +190.

$10 on Brooks Koepka +330 vs. Scheffler/Kim

I get that betting against Scottie Scheffler is always a scary proposition, but I can't pass up betting on Brooks Koepka at +330. We've been waiting for Koepka to have his breakout performance since returning to the PGA Tour, and while his ball-striking has been elite, his putting has been horrendous. He may have figured something out on Thursday, gaining +2.55 strokes on the greens. If that's a sign that he has fixed his putting, then now is the time to buy low on him.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Prediction

I bet the OVER in Game 1, and it ended up being a push, but I think it was the right bet to make. They combined for an expected goals of 8.65 and 25 high-danger scoring chances. If they play that style of wide-open hockey again in Game 2, I'd be surprised if the OVER doesn't come through for us.

Pick: $50 on OVER 6 (-120)

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