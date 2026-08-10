Best Bets Today for August 10: Day 218 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year

Another week of my challenge of betting $100 every day for a year is in the books, and we are now up over $200 year-to-date. We move on to a new week with plenty of fresh betting opportunities as the first week of the preseason begins in just a few days.

We're going to focus on Major League Baseball for Monday's slate of games, so let's dive into my best bets.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 3-1 (+$86.28)

Year-to-date: 372-388-12 (+$219.72)

August 10 Picks and Best Bets

$40: Red Sox -162 vs. Blue Jays via Caesars

$40: Astros -145 vs. Giants via Caesars

$20: Rangers vs. Angels OVER 8 (-110) via BetMGM

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Best Bet

Pick: $40 on Red Sox -162

The Blue Jays are in an extremely tough spot in this game. Not only are they rolling with Jameson Taillon (5.96 ERA) as their starter, but their bullpen is spent after a hard-fought weekend series against the Phillies. Six of their eight relievers threw 30+ pitches over the weekend, leaving them little option for rested arms if Taillon can't go deep into the game.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are starting Sonny Gray (2.78 ERA) with a completely rested bullpen behind him.

Then, of course, there are the two offenses. One of which has been the hottest in baseball over the past month, and the other has been one of the worst. The Red Sox make too much sense as road favorites in this one.

Astros vs. Giants Best Bet

Pick: $40 on Astros -145

The Houston Astros' offense has been rounding into form at the perfect time. Over the past 30 days, they're third in the Majors and first in the American League in wRC+ at 119. They'll now open their series against the Giants, who are 26th in that metric in the same time frame at 83. The pitching matchup is a wash between two arms in Hayden Wesneski and Blade Tidwell, who have only pitched a handful of innings this season.

The difference in recent offensive output is enough for me to back the Astros as road favorites.

Rangers vs. Angels Best Bet

Pick: $20 on OVER 8 (-110)

We have a battle of lefties set to take place in Los Angeles tonight when MacKenzie Gore (4.55 ERA) is set to take on Reid Detmers (4.12 ERA).

The Angels' offense has been horrific over the past 30 days, but if you're going to bet on them to wake up and have a good offensive performance, do it when they're facing a left-handed starter. Their wRC+ this season improves from 92 against right-handed pitchers to 97 against left-handed pitchers. The Rangers have also been much better against lefties, improving their wRC+ from 100 against righties to 112 against lefties.

With the total being set at 8, I'll bet the OVER in this one.

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