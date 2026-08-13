Best Bets Today for August 13: Day 221 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year

The bad news is we took a small step back yesterday in my challenge of betting $100 very day for a year, going 1-3 for a loss of over $50.

The good news is the PGA Tour and NFL Preseason returns today so we have more than just baseball to bet on. In celebration of that, I have bets across three different sports placed for today's action. Let's dive into them.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-3 (-$60.39)

Year-to-date: 376-395-12 (+$139.68)

August 13 Picks and Best Bets

$20: Harry Hall +100 vs. Corey Conners via FanDuel

$30: Matt Fitzpatrick -138 vs. Wyndham Clark via FanDuel

$30: Red Sox -150 vs. Blue Jays via FanDuel

$20: Titans -5.5 (-110) vs. 49ers via BetRivers

Harry Hall vs. Corey Conners Prediction

Pick: $20 on Harry Hall +100

It's time to strike while the iron is hot with Harry Hall. He's coming off a T5 finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he gained a blistering 1.50 strokes per round with his approach play. He also posted a solid T22 finish at this event last year.

Corey Conners hasn't been the ball-striking machine this year as he's been in years past, and his chipping has been especially bad. I think the wrong golfer is favored in this matchup.

Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Wyndham Clark Prediction

Pick: $30 on Matt Fitzpatrick -138

Wyndham Clark has been lost since the Scottish Open, missing the cut completely in his last two starts including losing -2.14 strokes per round at the Rocket Classic. He has been a streaky golfer over the past couple of years. You don't want to bet against him when he's hot, but when his game is off, it takes him a while to find it again.

Matt Fitzpatrick comes into this week finishing in the top four in three of his last five starts. His floor is a lot higher than Clark's, so I'll trust him to win this first round 2-ball match at -138.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction

Pick: $30 on Red Sox -150

I take no joy in betting against my Blue Jays, but they have some things working against them in this spot. Max Scherzer (7.25 ERA) gets the start for them, while the Red Sox will be rolling with Payton Tolle (3.20 ERA). Not only is Tolle the better pitcher, but he's a lefty, which is bad news for the Jays. Despite showing a bit better offensive production lately, the Jays are still dead last in the Majors in wRC+ when facing left-handed pitchers this season with a mark of 77.

Toronto has already won the series, but I think Boston avoids the sweep tonight.

Titans vs. 49ers Prediction

Pick: $20 on Titans -5.5 (-110)

Saleh plans on playing all of his players for a portion of this game, while Kyle Shanahan has announced that he'll be resting his starters, which has led the Titans to be set as 4.5-point road favorites in this one.

I'm going to lay the 4.5-points with Tennessee, but it's not only because of their starters seeing the field. Betting on preseason football has a lot to do with how coaches treat the games. Most coaches will use them simply as an evaluation tool and don't care if it ends in a win or a loss, while others place importance on winning. Saleh, based on his small sample size as a head coach, belongs to the latter of the two groups. Despite coaching a bad Jets team, he had a 10-2-1 record and a 10-3 mark against the spread in exhibition games.

If that carries over to his tenure with the Titans, Tennessee is going to be a great preseason bet.

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