Best Bets Today for July 27: Day 204 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Nationals Are Best Bet of the Night)

Our hot streak continues into day 204 of betting $100 every day for a year after posting another profitable performance on Sunday.

It's a new week and a fresh slate of games for us to bet on. Unfortunately, we're still in the dog days of summer, so we'll have to continue to focus solely on Major League Baseball for the time being until football comes back into our lives.

Tonight, there's one game that sticks out to me compared to the rest of the slate, so I'm going to do the rare all-in strategy and put all $100 on the Nationals to beat the Blue Jays.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-1 (+$29.39)

Year-to-date: 349-368-12 (+$237.65)

July 24 Picks and Best Bets

$100: Nationals -120 vs. Blue Jays via Caesars

Blue Jays vs. Nationals Prediction

Pick: $100 on Nationals -120

A big part of the hot streak I've been on has been betting against the Blue Jays. I truly have no idea why the betting market continues to price them as if they're a decent team. They're coming off series's against the Red Sox and Rays where they were set with odds close to a pick'em and they went 2-5 in those games. Now, they're set as only slight road underdogs against the hottest offense in baseball with Max Scherzer (10.23 ERA) on the mound.

Let's quickly rip through the reasons I like the Nationals here. Since the All-Star Break, the nationals' offense leads the Majors in both wRC+ at 157 and OPS at .950. In that same time frame, the Blue Jays are 29th in wRC+ at 68 with an OPS of .600.

Tonight, the Blue Jays will face a left-handed starter in Andrew Alvarez. The Blue Jays are 29th in wRC+ against left-handed pitchers this season, and dead last in OPS at .641.

As I mentioned earlier, Toronto is starting Max Scherzer tonight, who is coming off the IL. Scherzer has pitched six times this season, giving up 25 earned runs in 22.0 innings for an ERA of 10.23 and a WHIP of 1.727.

So, we have a bottom-two offense in baseball started a 42-year-old pitcher with an ERA above 10, playing on the road against the hottest offense in the sport. How is it possible the Blue Jays are only slight underdogs in this spot? I'm pushing all my chips to the middle of the table.

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