Best Bets Today for July 30: Day 207 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Rocket Classic Round 1 Bet)

We may be in the dog days of the sports betting calendar, but the PGA Tour's Rocket Classic begins today, which means we have something other than Major League Baseball to bet on.

My journey of betting $100 every day for a year continues today after a profitable 2-1 performance on Wednesday. Let's dive into my top three plays for Thursday's slate.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-1 (+$36.06)

Year-to-date: 352-371-12 (+$128.71)

July 30 Picks and Best Bets

$40: Marco Penge -104 vs. Luke Clanton/Brad Dalke via DraftKings

$30: Cubs +102 vs. Cardinals via FanDuel

$30: Heliot Ramos OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+120) via BetMGM

Rocket Classic Round 1 Bet

Pick: $40 on Marco Penge -104 vs. Clanton/Dalke

Most sportsbooks aren't giving us the option of betting on this 3-ball group, but DraftKings has a number posted, and I think betting on Marco Penge at -104 is the best bet on the board today. Penge is coming off a T18 finish at the British Open, but this bet is more so a fade of Luke Clanton and Brad Dalke.

Clanton has missed four straight cuts coming into this week and has posted just one top 50 placing since the Puerto Rico Open. Dalke is a YouTube golfer who is making his first PGA Tour start. He has competed in just two professional events before. He missed the cut at a Korn Ferry Tour event in 2020 and finished T30 at the BMW International Open earlier this month, but he lost 1.40 strokes per round with his approach play. A lights-out putting performance is the only thing that saved him.

Penge should be a significantly bigger favorite in this group.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Best Bet

Pick: $30 on Cubs +102

I'm willing to bet on the Cubs bouncing back after last night's extra-inning loss. This game is a showdown between one of the hottest offenses in baseball and one of the coldest. Over the past 30 days, the Cubs rank second in the Majors in wRC+, while the Cardinals rank dead last. With the starting pitching matchup largely being a wash between Javier Assad (3.86 ERA) and Andre Pallante (3.77 ERA), I'm going to back the hotter lineup at plus-money.

Giants vs. Padres Prop Bet

Pick: $30 on Heliot Ramos OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

The Giants are facing a left-handed pitcher tonight in JP Sears, who has a 3.86 ERA but a 4.75 FIP. We're going to bet on him dealing with some regression tonight by backing the Giants' best bat against a left-handed pitcher. Heliot Ramos's OPS improves from .694 against right-handed pitchers to .907 against left-handed pitchers. Let's bet on him to get 2+ bases tonight at plus-money.

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