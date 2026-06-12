Best Bets Today for June 12: Day 158 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Picks for Friday's World Cup Action)

The World Cup has begun, and with the Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals taking a night off, it's time to fully dive into soccer.

All four of my bets for today are on the two matches scheduled for Friday's World Cup action. Let's dive into them.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-2 (-$5.60)

Year-to-date: 274-290-7 (-$18.92)

June 12 Picks and Best Bets

$40: Canada UNDER 1.5 Goals (-135) via BetMGM

$20: Maxime Crepeau 3+ Saves (+130) via DraftKings

$20: Paraguay ML Tie No Bet (+170) via FanDuel

$20: Antonio Sanabria Anytime Goal (+370) via Caesars

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction

Pick: $40 on Canada UNDER 1.5 Goals (-135)

While Canada has improved over the years and is now a legitimate soccer country that's deserving of a World Cup berth, I have some major concerns about them heading into this year's tournament. Not only are they significantly injured, but they've struggled to score in recent history. They have failed to score more than a single goal in nine of their last 16 matches. To make matters worse, their star striker Jonathan David has struggled in 2026. David scored just six times in 35 appearances for Juventus in the most recent Serie A season.

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Maxime Crepeau 3+ Saves (+130)

I think Canada's goaltender, Maxime Crepeau, is going to have a busy day. Bosnia & Herzegovina's aggressive attack, paired with Canada's bend-but-don't-break defense, is going to lead to some shots on goal by Canada's opposition. He may not face any high-danger chances right on top of him, but I'd be surprised if he doesn't have to stop at least a few shots throughout the game.

United States vs. Paraguay Prediction

Pick: $20 on Paraguay ML Draw No Bet (+170)

No team is more overvalued in the betting market than the USMNT in every World Cup. Let's remember they're just the fourth-ranked team in CONCACAF behind Mexico, Canada, and Panama. They also come into this match in terrible form, having lost three of their last four games.

They have to face an underrated Paraguay team in their opening match. Paraguay plays a frustratingly defensive style of soccer, which is going to give them a chance to win or draw any and every game in the Group Stage. That's why I think they're going to give the United States some fits, but I'm going to bet the 2-way moneyline just in case this match ends up being a defensive draw, we'll get our bet amount back.

United States vs. Paraguay Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Antonio Sanabria Anytime Goal (+370)

With Julio Enciso of Paraguay likely to play a limited role at best due to a recent injury, Paraguay will likely have to rely on Antonio Sanabria when it comes to its offensive production. Sanabria will serve as Paraguay's primary attacker in this match, so if they score at all, there's a solid chance it's Sanabria who finds the back of the net. It's worth a bet at +370.

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