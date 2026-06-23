Best Bets Today for June 23: Day 170 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (World Cup Picks)

My journey of betting $100 every day for a year continues today after making up the losses from Sunday with a 3-1 performance on Monday, including cashing in on my first MLB bet since the start of the World Cup.

We're going back to betting solely on the World Cup today with four matches set to take place. Let's dive into my plays.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 3-1 (+$57.87)

Year-to-date: 296-312-9 (+$92.26)

June 22 Picks and Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

$20: Uzbekistan +1.5 (+176) vs. Portugal

$30: England Team Total OVER 2.5 (-106) vs. Ghana

$30: Panama vs. Croatia Both Teams to Score: Yes (-116)

$20: Luis Diaz Anytime Goal (+175)

Uzbekistan vs. Portugal Best Bet

Pick: $20 on Uzbekistan +1.5 (+176)

I predicted before Portugal's first tournament that Cristiano Ronaldo was going to be a distraction on this team, and so far, that prediction has shown to be true. The aging star wants to be the centerpiece of this team, but he doesn't have the speed or strength to keep up, and the younger, more promising players for Portugal are being held back because of that.

Does that mean they'll lose as a massive favorite to Uzbekistan? Probably not, but I think it's going to prevent them from pulling away from an inferior opponent.

England vs. Ghana Best Bet

Pick: $30 on England Team Total OVER 2.5 (-106)

Few teams in this tournament are going to be able to keep England's offensive attack in check, and I don't believe that Ghana is one of them. Ghana had 0.21 expected goals against when facing Panama, and now it's going to be a much tougher test against one of the best soccer countries in the world.

I'm not sure yet what to make of England's defense, but I have enough faith in Harry Kane and Co. finding the back of the net at least three times in this match.

Panama vs. Croatia Best Bet

Pick: $30 on Both Teams to Score (-116)

Despite not being able to score against Ghana, Panama created some scoring opportunities for themselves in their first match, racking up an expected goals of 0.41. Now, they get to face a Croatia team that might be all offense and no defense if its first match against England was any indication. I think -106 odds on both teams to score at least once is more than a fair price tag on this bet.

Colombia vs. DR Congo Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Luis Dias to Score +175

Luis Diaz scored once in Colombia's first match of the tournament, but he had 0.36 expected goals while leading Colombia's forwards in shots (2) and touches (47). His 47 touches were more than double the next-closest amongst Colombian forwards. He is somehow still underrated in the betting market and is certainly worth a bet at +180 to score for the second time this tournament.

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