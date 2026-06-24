Best Bets Today for June 24: Day 171 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (World Cup Picks)

It was a disastrous Tuesday for my World Cup picks. We suffered the dreaded reverse sweep to lose all $100, which brings us back down into the red for the year.

All we can do is try to bounce back today. The good news is, there are six matches each day from now through Saturday, so we have a few more options in terms of where we want to place our money. Let's dive into my four best bets for today's soccer action.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 0-4 (-$100)

Year-to-date: 296-316-9 (-$7.74)

June 24 Picks and Best Bets

$30: Switzerland vs. Canada Both Teams to Score (-115) via Caesars

$30: Morocco Team Total OVER 2.5 vs. Haiti (+100) via FanDuel

$30: Czechia +0.5 (-114) vs. Mexico via Caesars

$10: Michel Sadilek Anytime Goal (+1300) via DraftKings

Switzerland vs. Canada Prediction

Pick: $30 on Both Teams to Score (-115)

Switzerland needs to win this match to win Group B, which means I expect them to play especially aggressively. Not only could that lead to goals for the Swiss, but it will also leave them susceptible defensively.

If Switzerland scores first, Canada is then, in turn, going to have to become the aggressive side. I'd be surprised if this match ends without both teams finding the back of the net.

Morocco vs. Haiti Prediction

Pick: $30 on Morocco Team Total OVER 2.5 (+100)

Assuming Brazil beats Scotland, Morocco is going to have to not only beat Haiti, but they'll have to fill the net with goals if they want to try to win Group C. They may not get enough, but I expect them to put forward a valiant effort. Haiti hasn't played well defensively in this tournament, sporting an expected goals against of 1.08.

Czechia vs. Mexico Prediction

Pick: $30 on Czechia +0.5 (-114)

Mexico has absolutely nothing to play for in this match, having already locked up Group A. Meanwhile, Czechia could finish second, third, or fourth in the group depending on the results of both this match and South Korea vs. South Africa. The only way to ensure they advance to the knockout stage will be to win this match and hope South Africa doesn't beat South Korea and catch Czechia in goal differential.

I don't know if Czechia needing to win and Mexico having nothing to play for is enough for Czechia to get the win, but it should be enough to keep this match close. By betting on Czechia +0.5, we'll win this bet if it ends in a Czechia win or a draw.

Czechia vs. Mexico Prop Bet

Pick: $10 on Michel Sadilek Anytime Goal (+1300)

Czechia is another team that's going to be looking to rack up goals to try to do enough to advance to the next round. With that in mind, consider betting on Michel Sadilek to score, especially if you want a longshot wager. He had 0.31 expected goals against South Africa and 0.15 expected goals against South Korea, racking up a combined five shots (three on goal) in those two contests. I'm surprised he's listed at +1300 to score in this match based on how involved he's been in Czechia's offense through the first two rounds.

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