Best Bets Today for June 3: Day 150 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Picks for Knicks-Spurs and More)

Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, which means despite the Diamondbacks only losing by a run and the Hurricanes only losing by a goal, our record took a hit last night, only winning on one of my four picks.

We move on to today's action, and while I don't normally bet the NBA, I can't resist getting a wager in for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Let's dive into my picks for Wednesday.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-3 (-$46.19)

Year-to-date: 259-276-7 (-$130.85)

June 3 Picks and Best Bets

Blue Jays vs. Braves Prediction

Pick: $40 on Braves -142

I'm going to bet against my Blue Jays for the second straight day. Despite his strong performances so far this season, I don't have faith in Patrick Corbin. His 4.04 FIP and his 1.358 WHIP are concerning to me moving forward. His Baseball Savant page is less than promising, giving him an expected ERA of 5.28. Now, he has to pitch against one of the best offenses in baseball. This game could end up being a disaster for the Blue Jays.

Padres vs. Phillies Prediction

Pick: $20 on Cristopher Sanchez OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+118)

The San Diego Padres have developed a serious strikeout problem. Over the past 30 days, the Padres have a strikeout rate of 25%, which is 0.6% higher than any other team in the same stretch of games. Now, they have to face one of the NL Cy Young favorites in Cristopher Sanchez, who has been striking out 10.8 batters per nine innings pitched this season.

Pirates vs. Astros Prediction

Pick: $20 on UNDER 7.5 (-105)

I'm not going to hesitate to bet the UNDER in a game that will feature Paul Skenes vs. Spencer Arrighetti. Skenes has an ERA of 2.89 while Arrighetti has been one of the only bright spots for the Astros, sporting a sparkling 1.34 ERA on the year. The Astros' offense has also been bad lately, ranking 28th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. I think this is going to be a low-scoring affair.

Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction

Pick: $20 Knicks +4.5 (-105)

I'm not typically an NBA bettor, so tail with caution, but a lot of people I trust who know more than me love the Knicks in this spot, and when I look at the numbers, it makes sense. The Knicks had a net rating of +6.4 in the regular season, just barely behind the Spurs at +8.4. Now, New York has played its best basketball of the year in the playoffs, with a staggering net rating of +19.8, well above the Spurs at +11.0.

Let's take the points with the Knicks and see if the Spurs have an answer for Jalen Brunson.

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