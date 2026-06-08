We have a new week of sports betting action ahead of us, so let's not waste any time and start placing our bets for Monday's slate.

We have a handful of MLB games along with Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Let's dive into my plays, fresh off a 2-0 performance on Sunday, to bring us back to the green for my challenge of betting $100 every day for a year.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-0 (+$100.45)

Year-to-date: 270-282-7 (+$61.26)

June 8 Picks and Best Bets

$25: Red Sox -115 vs. Rays via BetMGM

$25: Kyle Schwarber OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+125) via BetMGM

$25: Nationals vs. Giants OVER 8 (-110) via Caesars

$25: Knicks -2.5 (-102) vs. Spurs via BetMGM

Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction

Pick: $25 on Red Sox -115

We have a lefty on lefty matchup set to take place in the AL East tonight when Connelly Early (3.26 ERA) of the Red Sox takes on Ian Seymour (5.23 ERA) and the Rays. Not only do the Red Sox have the advantage in this game in terms of having the better pitcher on the mound, but they have the better lineup against left-handed pitchers.

The Red Sox rank ninth in the Majors in wRC+ with an OPS of .741. Meanwhile, the Rays rank 20th in wRC+ against lefties, with an OPS of .676.

That's enough for me to back the Red Sox as slight road favorites.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prop Bet

Pick: $25 on Kyle Schwarber OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+125)

I'm going to fade Patrick Corbin for the foreseeable future. He may have a 3.98 ERA, but according to Baseball Savant, he has an expected ERA of 5.27. He also ranks in the bottom 50th percentile in almost every measurable factor.

To try to take advantage of him pitching against the Phillies tonight, I'm going to bet on Kyle Schwarber to go over 1.5 total bases. He has a batting average of .218 against righties, but a mark of .273 against lefties with a slugging percentage of .591.

Nationals vs. Giants Prediction

Pick: $25 on OVER 8 (-110)

Believe it or not, the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals have two of the hottest offenses in baseball heading into their midweek series against each other. Over the past 30 days, they rank first and fourth in wRC+. The Giants have an OPS of .811, and the Nationals have a mark of .773.

Not only are their offenses hot, but we have a less-than-stellar pitching matchup tonight when Miles Mikolas (6.39 ERA) takes on Logan Webb (4.25 ERA).

All signs point to tonight's game being a high-scoring affair.

Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction

Pick: $25 on Knicks -2.5 (-102)

I have bet on the Knicks in the first two games of the NBA Finals, and I see no reason why I should stop now. Their game plans have been elite, and they managed to upset the Spurs in Game 2 despite Jalen Brunson having an off game and the referees not giving them many calls.

Now, on their homecourt with a 2-0 series lead, I'll bet them once again, this time as 2.5-point favorites.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!