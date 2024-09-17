Best Champions League Picks and Predictions (How to Bet Champions League Week 1 Slate)
The day all soccer fans around the world have been waiting for has arrived. The UEFA Champions League is here and it’s more exciting than ever due to the changes to the format.
There are no longer groups in this round of the tournament. The 36 teams play in a league format with each team having eight games on their schedule. The top eight teams qualify for the Round of 16, while 9th-24th make it to a play-in round, and the rest are eliminated.
And for the first time ever, there are games Tuesday through Thursday, giving us an opportunity to catch even more of the games on the slate.
This will provide higher-profile games each week and that starts in Week 1. With Manchester City and Inter Milan facing off and AC Milan and Liverpool battling it out, we have some fantastic matchups. Let’s take a look at the top games of the week and make our predictions.
Top Champions League Picks and Predictions Today (Champions League Gameweek 1)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Man City vs. Inter Milan: Both Teams to Score: -145
- AC Milan vs. Liverpool: Both Teams to Score: -190
- Young Boys vs. Aston Villa: Aston Villa -1.5: +155
Man City vs. Inter Milan: Both Teams to Score: -145
Man City under Pep Guardiola will continue to be the heavy favorite in every game, especially at home. They are off to a fantastic start once again and are among the favorites to win the Champions League. Erling Haaland, who has scored a whopping nine goals in four games so far, will likely create plenty of chances against Inter.
Inter is coming off a historic Serie A season where they completely dominated the competition. They brought back the same starting XI from a season ago and that roster continuity will be one of their biggest strengths all year. Manager Simone Inzaghi believes in his 3-5-2 formation that causes problems for whoever competition they face. Man City will be no different.
Manchester City allowed a goal in each of their last three games. They can be shaky at the back, especially when they play a high defensive line at home. Inter has players like Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram to exploit those spaces and get on the score sheet. Expect goals from both sides.
AC Milan vs. Liverpool: Both Teams to Score: -190
Milan is not off to a good start under new manager Paulo Fonseca, but they finally got their first win of the season over the weekend. Liverpool, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing home loss against Nottingham Forest.
Liverpool has no problem scoring regardless of where they play. Milan has a shaky defense that allowed six goals in four games so far. Mo Salah and Luis Diaz will create enough chances for the Reds to get on the scoreboard.
Milan has Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao on the wings. The dynamic duo will cause a headache for Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. At home, Milan doesn’t struggle scoring, so expect a lot of goals in this matchup between two European giants.
Young Boys vs. Aston Villa: Aston Villa -1.5: +155
Aston Villa is back in the Champions League after 41 years. They pulled off an improbable run last season to finish Premier League in fourth-place and they are off to another hot start, winning three of their first four games, with their only loss coming against Arsenal.
This will be the first Champions League game for a lot of Villa players, which could cause some jitters to start the game. Fortunately for them, they are facing one of the weakest teams in the competition. Young Boys have failed to win a game so far in the Swiss Super League, sitting in last place. They pulled off an upset win in the qualification round against Galatasaray but it is highly unlikely that they will be able to do so against a stronger Villa side.
Young Boys have allowed 14 goals in six matches this season. Their leaky defense doesn't stand much of a chance against the dynamic Villa attack that includes Ollie Watkins and Jhon Durán.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.