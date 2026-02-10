Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Wisconsin-Illinois, Virginia-FSU, and More)

Bring out the brooms! We completed a 3-0 sweep with yesterday's Daily Dunk picks. The total went way over between NC State and Louisville, Indiana cruised past Oregon, and Kansas didn't even need their best player to upset Arizona.

We move on to today's slate as I aim for another profitable night. Let's dive into my top three plays for today, including a bet on Wisconsin as a road underdog against Illinois.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Nebraska -1.5 (-114) vs. Purdue

Virginia -7.5 (-110) vs. Florida State

Wisconsin +10.5 (-106) vs. Illinois

Purdue vs. Nebraska Prediction

I'm still a believer in this Nebraska team, and the metrics back up the idea that the Cornhuskers are an elite team in the Big Ten. They rank 25th in effective field goal percentage and 18th in defensive efficiency. Purdue may have a slight advantage with its shooting, coming in at 10th in the country in eFG%, but the Boilermakers have had some defensive issues at times, ranking 83rd in defensive efficiency.

They also rank 83rd in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 32.1% from beyond the arc. That's bad news for them tonight when they hit the road to a Cornhuskers team that not only shoots the 3-ball at a high rate, but they do it successfully as well, sporting a 3-point field goal percentage of 35.7%.

I'm going to take a leap of faith and back Nebraska to get the big win on its home court.

Pick: Nebraska -1.5 (-114)

Virginia vs. Florida State Prediction

Florida State is an average team at best in the ACC, ranking just 217th in effective field goal percentage and 182nd in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Virginia ranks 50th and 33rd in those two metrics.

Both teams in this game also rank in the top 50 in three-point shot rate, but Virginia is the far better team at defending the perimeter, keeping teams to shoot 30.2% from beyond the arc, while Florida State's opponent 3-point field goal percentage sits at 33.8%.

What might be the most important factor in this game is Virginia's offensive rebounding. The Cavaliers rank fourth in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while Florida State ranks 307th in defensive rebounding. If Virginia racks up the offensive boards, they're going to get plenty of second-chance scoring opportunities, which will go a long way in helping them win and cover the 7.5-point spread.

Pick: Virginia -7.5 (-110)

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Prediction

There's no question that Illinois is the better team in this game, but are they good enough to justify a 10-point spread? I don't think so. These two teams rank 42nd/84th in effective field goal percentage and 58th/137th in defensive efficiency.

One of the Fighting Illini's biggest strengths is their ability to grab offensive rebounds, but now they face a Wisconsin team that's 22nd in the country in defensive rebounding rate. If the Badgers can prevent Illinois from getting offensive boards, they're going to be in a great spot to keep this game closer than 10.5 points. I'll back the Badgers tonight.

Pick: Wisconsin +10.5 (-106)

