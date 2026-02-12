Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Memphis-North Texas, Cal Poly-UC Irvine, and More)

Wednesday was a rough day for my picks in my Daily Dunk article, suffering a rare reverse sweep by going 0-3 with my top three plays. All we can do is try to bounce back with a winning performance tonight.

Power conferences are taking today off, so it's time to dive deep into the mid-majors to find a few bets that I like. Let's dive into them.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Robert Morris vs. Cleveland State OVER 152.5 (-106)

Memphis vs. North Texas UNDER 137.5 (-110)

Cal Poly +5.5 (-110) vs. UC Irvine

Robert Morris vs. Cleveland State Prediction

This game is a meeting between two teams that thrive offensively but struggle defensively. They rank 69th and 70th in effective field goal percentage, but 257th and 361st in defensive efficiency. Both teams also lean on the 3-point shot, but they both struggle to defend the perimeter, ranking 190th and 169th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage.

Cleveland State also plays at a fast pace of play, ranking 69th in possessions per game. If they can push the pace and force Robert Morris to pick up the tempo, we could see a high-scoring affair in this Horizon League showdown.

Pick: OVER 152.5 (-106)

Memphis vs. North Texas Prediction

The last time these two teams faced each other, a measly 105 points were scored. While I don't think tonight's rematch will be quite as low-scoring, I do think there's still plenty of value betting on the UNDER at 137.5.

These two teams are two of the best defensive teams in college basketball, ranking 33rd and 43rd in defensive efficiency. Meanwhile, they both rank outside the top 250 in effective field goal percentage. North Texas is particularly bad when it comes to shooting, ranking just 342nd in eFG%.

Let's bet on tonight's American Conference game being another defensive battle.

Pick: UNDER 137.5 (-110)

UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly Prediction

Any team that relies on attacking the interior of its opponents' defense is one you want to bet against when they play UC Irvine. No one has a better defensive front court than the Anteaters, leading the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage.

Unfortunately for them, they have to hit the road tonight to take on a Cal Poly team that doesn't both take two-point shots. Cal Poly ranks fourth in college basketball in 3-point shot rate, which is great news for them, considering that's the weakness of the UC Irvine defense. The Anteaters rank outside the top 150 in opponent 3-point field goal percentage.

If Cal Poly can get the ball to drop from three, UC Irvine doesn't have the offense to keep up, ranking 295th in effective field goal percentage.

With Cal Poly on its home court, I'll take the 5.5 points with the Mustangs.

Pick: Cal Poly +5.5 (-110)

