Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Michigan-Iowa, Iona-Sacred Heart, and More)

What a week it has been for the Daily Dunk! We had another 3-0 sweep on Wednesday, bringing our weekly record to 8-1 through the first three days. Let's hope we can keep the good times rolling through the rest of March.

We move on to Thursday's slate of games, and as always, I have my best three bets locked in. Let's dive into them.

Best College Baksetball Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Iona -3.5 (-112) vs. Sacred Heart

Iowa +8.5 (-110) vs. Michigan

Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine OVER 155.5 (-110)

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Prediction

Both Iona and Sacred Heart post similar shooting numbers, but it's going to be defense that's going to prove to be the difference maker tonight. Ionwa enters the game ranking 98th in defensive efficiency, while Sacred Heart ranks 299th.

Both teams also rank in the top 60 in the country in three-point shot rate, so it's important to look at how each team defends the perimeter. This is another area that the Gaels have a significant advantage in, ranking 37th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage (30.9%), while Sacred Heart ranks 273rd (35.6%).

I'll lay the points with Iona in this MAAC Tournament showdown.

Pick: Iona -3.5 (-112)

Michigan vs. Iowa Prediction

The Iowa Hawkeyes are a lot better team than their record, and the betting market, gives them credit for. They rank 18th in effective field goal percentage and 56th in defensive efficiency. While there's no denying Michigan is better than them in both those areas, ranking seventh and third, I don't think it's enough to justify an 8.5-point spread on the road.

Michigan is also quietly dealing with a turnover issue. The Wolverines rank 169th in turnovers per possession, coughing up the ball on 16.2% of their possessions. By comparison, Iowa turns the ball over on just 14.7% of its possessions.

That's not enough of a difference to make the argument that Iowa will win this game outright, but it's another factor that makes me think the Hawkeyes covering as 8.5-point home underdogs is the bet to make.

Pick: Iowa +8.5 (-110)

Caly Poly vs. UC Irvine Prediction

Both of these two teams do offensively what the other team struggles to defend. UC Irvine ranks seventh in the country in two-point shot rate, but Cal Poly ranks 302nd in opponent two-point field goal percentage at 54.8%. Meanwhile, Cal Poly ranks fourth in three-point shot rate, but UC Irvine ranks 143rd in opponent three-point field goal percentage at 33.3%.

Not only that, but Cal Poly plays at the fastest pace in college basketball, leading all teams in adjusted tempo.

UC Irvine may be a defense-first team, but all the signs are there of this being a game that's going to go OVER the total of 155.5.

Pick: OVER 155.5 (-110)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!