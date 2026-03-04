Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Texas-Arkansas, Villanova-DePaul, and More)

Daily Dunk has gotten off to a strong start this week, going 5- 1 combined through the first two days, including a 2-1 day yesterday!

We move on to Wednesday as we aim for our third straight profitable day betting on college basketball. I rarely bet on totals, but today I have two of them, along with a bet on the spread in the Big East showdown between Villanova and DePaul. Let's dive into them.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Texas vs. Arkansas OVER 164.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Rice vs. North Texas UNDER 139.5 (-106) via FanDuel

Villanova -2.5 (-110) vs. DePaul via BetMGM

Texas vs. Arkansas Prediction

Both of these SEC teams are all offense, no defense. They rank 23rd and 49th in effective field goal percentage, but they also rank 196th and 226th in defensive efficiency. That alone should lead to this being a high-scoring affair, but it would help if the two teams also play at a fast pace.

Thankfully, Arkansas plays at one of the fastest paces in college basketball, ranking 24th in adjusted tempo. If they can push Texas to speed up its play, we could see plenty of points being scored in tonight's SEC duel.

Pick: OVER 164.5 (-110)

Rice vs. North Texas Prediction

Tonight's American Conference matchup has all the signs of a low-scoring affair. Neither team shoots well, ranking 297th and 345th in effective field goal percentage. Both teams also play at a slow pace, ranking 275th and 315th in adjusted tempo.

Meanwhile, North Texas is one of the best defensive teams in the conference, ranking 38th in the country in defensive efficiency. Rice ranks low in defensive efficiency, but the Owls do rank around the middle of the pack in interior defense, which is going to be important against a North Texas team that rarely shoots the three-ball.

Let's root for bad offenses and great defenses tonight. Give me the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 139.5 (-106)

Villanova vs. DePaul Prediction

This game is a stylistic nightmare for DePaul. The Blue Demons can hang with teams that keep their offense to the interior, but they struggle against any team that has a high 3-point shot rate. DePaul ranks 300th in the country in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35.9% from beyond the arc. Unfortunately for them, that's exactly what Villanova does, ranking 52nd in 3-point shot rate (45.7%).

The Wildcats have a significant stylistic advantage in this game, and that's enough for me to lay the points on them as road favorites.

Pick: Villanova -2.5 (-110)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!