Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Nebraska-UCLA, Albany-Vermont, and More)

What a way to start the month! We went 3-0 with Monday's Daily Dunk picks, making this article undefeated so far in March. If this is a sign of things to come the rest of the month, we're going to have a fun March!

First things first, let's focus on keeping the momentum going on Tuesday. As always, I have my top three bets locked in for tonight, so let's dive into them.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Drexel +9 (-110) vs. Hofstra

Vermont -7.5 (-105) vs. Albany

UCLA -110 vs. Nebraska

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 58



Gamblor giveth, Gamblor taketh away, and then Gamblor giveth again.



$25: Oilers/Sens UNDER 6.5 (+100)

$25: Sharks +114

$25: Vermont -7.5 (-105)

$25: Drexel +9 (-110)



Yesterday: 3-0 (+$75.19)

YTD: 101-114-1 (-$165.54) pic.twitter.com/C50dVMhZGW — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) March 3, 2026

Drexel vs. Hofsta Prediction

The numbers between these two teams are too close to justify a 9-point spread. The Dragons and the Pride rank 163rd/197th in effective field goal percentage and 56th/58th in defensive efficiency.

It's also worth noting the Dragons have one of the best perimeter defenses in college basketball, ranking 35th in opponent three-point field goal percentage. That should play a role tonight when they face a Hofstra team that ranks just outside the top 100 in three-point shot rate.

Drexel has had some issues with turnovers this year, but that's not enough to justify such a big spread. I'll take the points with the Dragons.

Pick: Drexel +9 (-110)

Albany vs. Vermont Prediction

Vermont is the far better team than Albany, so I'm surprised the Catamounts are just 7.5-point favorites on their home court. They rank 97th in eFG% and 145th in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Albany ranks 177th and 287th in those two respective metrics.

Vermont is primarily a 3-point shooting team, and tonight they face an Albany team that's 282nd in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

All signs point to a dominant Vermont victory tonight.

Pick: Vermont -7.5 (-105)

Nebraska vs. UCLA Prediction

Nebraska and UCLA are set as a pick'em tonight, and I'm going to trust the team that has a significant stylistic advantage. Teams with a strong front court and drive the rim against the Bruins, but that's not what Nebraska is. The Cornhuskers rely on a strong back court and perimeter shooting, but now they face a Bruins team that's 56th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 31.6% from beyond the arc.

That's enough for me to trust UCLA on its home court.

Pick: UCLA -110

