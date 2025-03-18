Best College Basketball Predictions and Picks Today (How to Bet March Madness First Four)
March Madness is here!
The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio with a pair of First Four games that feature the No. 11 seed matchup between North Carolina and San Diego State, two tournament stalwarts in recent memory.
Prior to that tip is the No. 16 matchup with Alabama State vs. Saint Francis (PA) playing for the right to play Auburn on Thursday in the South Region first round.
Let’s get you set with a pair of bets for both!
Best College Basketball Bets Today, NCAA Tournament First Four
- Alabama State (-3.5) vs. Saint Francis (PA)
- RJ Davis UNDER 16.5 Points (-110)
Alabama State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Prediction and Pick
Alabama State’s ability to play in a more up-tempo battle may give Saint Francis plenty of concerns, who aren't used to the type of ball pressure defense that SWAC teams run.
The Hornets finished the season on a tear, winning seven of its last eight regular season games before winning three games in three days by five or less to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The team has fantastic ball handling led by its backcourt of senior CJ Hines and sophomore Amarr Knox that should generate plenty of high quality chances against a Saint Francis' defense that struggles to contain dribble penetration.
While Alabama State’s shooting leaves some to be desired, Saint Francis will struggle to handle the ball against the pressure the Hornets deploy, ranking inside the top 100 in turnover percentage.
In what will likely be an inefficient shooting matchup, I’m going to count on who dictates possession, and that's Alabama State.
PICK: Alabama State -3.5 (available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
RJ Davis UNDER 16.5 Points (-110)
Davis will draw a tricky matchup against San Diego State’s pack-line defense that will have Magoon Gwath back on the floor in this one to protect the rim.
The senior guard has struggled to find consistent scoring all season, posting a sub-50% effective field goal percentage while averaging three fewer field goal attempts on the year.
The veteran guard has taken a step back this season both volume wise and efficiency wise and given his shaky 3-point shooting -- 34% on the year, I don’t trust him to have a high scoring output in the First Four.
San Diego State is built on its defense, and will try to limit North Carolina’s transition output and force the team to operate in the halfcourt, which can create problems for the way Davis’ game has trended this season.
He’s averaging 17 points per game this season, but I believe that this matchup sets up for him to go under.
