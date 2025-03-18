Best College Basketball Predictions and Picks Today (How to Bet March Madness First Round)
The official start of the NCAA Tournament begins on Thursday afternoon with 16 first round matchups going on all day!
With a slew of betting action we have left no stone unturned to get you ready for the massive betting day of the NCAA Tournament first round, and below you will find our three best bets for the action, including High Point vs. Purdue, Yale vs. Texas A&M and UC-San Diego vs. Michigan.
Read them below.
Best College Basketball Bets Today, NCAA Tournament First Round
- High Point vs. Purdue OVER 153.5
- Yale (+7.5) vs. Texas A&M
- UC-San Diego (+2.5) vs. Michigan
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
High Point vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
This game could be the highest scoring game of the first round with High Point’s rim running offense providing a huge matchup issue for the Boilermakers leaky interior defense.
The Panthers are riding the second longest winning streak in the country and present an elite offense that is 15th in the country in two-point percentage with the likes of Kezza Giff and Kimani Hamilton providing isolation threats to beat defenders off the dribble.
Purdue has had to adjust its defense this season to trap more along the perimeter and create turnovers, the team was second in Big Ten play in turnover rate, up about three percent from its non conference number.
However, the team has done that at the cost of its interior defense. Over the last month, the team has the second worst two-point field goal percentage allowed, according to Bart Torvik.
High Point should have plenty of answers on offense, but the Boilermakers will also have plenty of edges on offense, who will torch the Panthers defense with its lethal two-man game between guard Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn.
I like the over in this one as both offenses should feast in the half court against one another.
PICK: OVER 153.5
Yale vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
This is a tough matchup for Texas A&M, who is uber reliant on its ability to clean up its misses.
The Aggies are the best offensive rebounding team in the country, cleaning up 42% of its misses this season, and it’s necessary as the team is 317th in effective field goal percentage. Further, the team is physical, ranking 17th in free throw rate.
So, they thrive at winning the shot volume battle.
However, Yale can compete in that regard as the team is 13th in rebounding percentage this season. Of course, this is a step up in class for the Bulldogs, but this team has proven it can compete on the glass, and also shoot at a high level, ninth in the country in three-point percentage.
So, there is a clear path for the Bulldogs to get going from beyond the arc against a Texas A&M team that is willing to give up that shot, allowing the 14th-highest three-point rate in the country, and for the team to limit the Aggies to one shot on offense.
Considering both teams are in the bottom half of the country in adjusted tempo, there can be fewer possessions and with that less of an avenue for the Aggies to pull away and cover the point spread.
I’ll take the points with Yale.
Pick: Yale: +7.5
UC-San Diego vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
The Wolverines can give the Tritons some trouble with its double big lineup of Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin, but this is a nightmare matchup for the Wolverines on the heels of a Big Ten Tournament title win and now traveling out west to altitude to face a west coast threat.
The Tritons have been one of the best stories in college basketball, making the NCAA Tournament in its fourth season at the level, but the team is incredibly good as well.
The team is owners of the longest winning streak in the country with 15 straight victories and are paced by an elite ball pressure unit that is second in the nation in turnover percentage.
This is incredibly impactful as the Wolverines are 328th in turnover percentage and uber reliant on their ability to get to the rim to offset some of its woes protecting the ball.
I expect UC-San Diego to play zone and force Michigan to operate in the half court, while the Tritons apply ample ball pressure and attack the team’s drop coverage with shots from the perimeter – the team is eighth in 3-point rate while shooting over 36% from beyond the arc.
It’s a sharp market with the Tritons catching only a few points, but this matchup sets up well for the team to go toe-to-toe with the Wolverines and pull the mild upset.
Pick: UC-San Diego +2.5
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.