Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today (Bet on Paul McNeil Jr. to Have Strong Performance vs. Texas)

The NCAA Tournament begins tonight with two games in the First Four. UMBC will take on Howard in a battle of No. 16 seeds, and then Texas will take on NC State in a showdown of No. 11 Seeds.

You can find my best bets on sides and totals for the First Four games in the latest edition of the Road to the Final Four, but in this article, I'm going to break down two player props I like for tonight's action.

Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Bryce Harris UNDER 15.5 Points (-125)

Paul McNeil Jr. OVER 3.5 3-Point FGs (+152)

UMBC vs. Howard Prop Bet

Bryce Harris is tied for the lead in scoring for Howard, averaging 17.1 points per game, but he's struggled of late, failing to reach 15+ points in both conference tournament games. Now, he has to take on a team that's much better defensively than most of Howard's conference opponents. UMBC ranks 45th in defensive efficiency and 84th in opponent shooting percentage.

I'm going to take the UNDER on his points total of 15.5.

Pick: Bryce Harris UNDER 15.5 Points (-125)

Texas vs. NC State Prop Bet

The Texas Longhorns have struggled to defend the perimeter all season long. The Longhorns enter this game ranking 299th in the country in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 36% from beyond the arc. That's great news for NC State's primary 3-point shooter, Paul McNeil Jr. He's hitting his threes at a rate of 42.9% and averaging 3.1 made 3-point field goals per game.

At +152, I love this bet on him reaching 4+ made 3s tonight.

Pick: Paul McNeil Jr. OVER 3.5 3-Point FGs (+152)

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