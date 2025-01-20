Best College Football Bets Today for National Championship Game (How to Bet Notre Dame vs. Ohio State)
The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is here.
Notre Dame will battle Ohio State in the final game of a historic season, the first ever 12-team postseason in the sport. The two teams have taken different paths to the title game with Notre Dame relying on depth and timely playmaking while Ohio State has emergered as the best team in the sport, reliant on its immense talent on both sides of the floor to overwhelm its opponents.
With a lofty point spread, who has the edge? We have insights from three of our college football experts for the National Championship Game as the trio finishes its picks for all of bowl season!
Best College Football Bets for College Football Playoff National Championship
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Pat Forde: Notre Dame +8.5
The Fighting Irish are, frankly, up against it here in terms of healthy bodies and reliable depth. But they have displayed a ferocious survival instinct, finding ways to win in all three phases of the game and making big plays when they had to.
Marcus Freeman's in-game coaching growth has been impressive since the Northern Illinois debacle -- not to mention the 10-men-on-the-field gaffe against this same opponent in 2023. Most importantly for Notre Dame, the Irish have elite in the one area where they need to be -- the defensive backfield. They have players who can cover the Ohio State wide receivers.
So I expect Notre Dame to hang around in this game -- and the longer they hang around, the more the pressure mounts on the Buckeyes. I believe Ohio State will win, but by a touchdown or less.
Bryan Fischer: Ohio State -8.5
It's been a strange fall with so many favorites covering, so we'll keep up the trend in the final college football game of the season. The Buckeyes had the best roster in the sport at the beginning of the year and, while it took them a few twists, turns, and bumps to get here, they have the superior side coming into the title game.
The Irish can keep things close by turning this into a fistfight for a few quarters, but there are just too many big play weapons wearing scarlet and grey for that to be the case by the time the confetti falls.
Reed Wallach: Ohio State -8.5
Notre Dame continues to outperform oddsmakers expectations, winning back-to-back coin flips against Georgia and Penn State, but this is where the team finally meets its match.
The Fighting Irish continue to be limited on offense, needing some late explosive playmaking to get ahead of Penn State, and will now be down left tackle Andrew Knapp, who suffered a high ankle sprain. Ironically, the team will go back to preseason starter Charles Jagusah, who missed the entire regular season with a torn pectoral muscle but was available for the Orange Bowl. Can he hold up against an elite Ohio State defensive line?
The Penn State defensive line lost its leverage in the second half of the Orange Bowl as the team failed to pounce on an early lead. However, Ohio State grades out above the elite Nittany Lions rush defense, fifth in yards per carry allowed and EPA/Rush in the regular season.
It all starts with the ground game for the Fighting Irish, and I don’t believe it will hold up against Ohio State, which has the top success rate overall in the country. I struggle to see Notre Dame moving the chains consistently and going on methodical scoring drives.
Meanwhile, the ND defense will finally face a high-octane passing game. While the team shut down Indiana’s highly touted passing game, it’s clear that Ohio State has the highest ceiling in the nation. After facing a backup quarterback for Georgia and a Penn State passing game that didn’t register a completion to a wide receiver, the Buckeyes will be able to find answers down the field that can open up rushing lanes for the likes of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.
Even though it looked clunky at times, Ohio State still registered more than six yards per play against Texas (66th percentile when compared to each game in 2023, per GameOnPaper) and averaged more than eight yards per dropback (79th percentile).
The Buckeyes defense will keep a lid on this Notre Dame offense that remains limited. The group is outside the top 40 in EPA/Pass and if this team falls behind early, it’ll be tough sledding to get back in the game.
Meanwhile, the Ohio State offense continues to stress the opposing defense with efficient play-calling and a bevy of different options around the field.
