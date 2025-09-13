Best College Football Bets Today for Week 3 (Predictions for Arkansas-Ole Miss, Texas Wisconsin-Alabama, and More)
It's time to put on a cup of coffee and lock in your college football bets for today's action. If you don't want to spend the time looking through all the games to find a few good picks, don't worry, I have you covered. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite picks for this Saturday's games.
Let's dive into them.
College Football Bet Bets Today
- Wisconsin +21.5 (-120) vs. Alabama
- Cameron Dickey OVER 60.5 Rush Yards (-114)
- Arkansas vs. Ole Miss OVER 62.5 (-105)
Wisconsin vs. Alabama Prediction
In this week's edition of First to Forde, I broke down why I like Wisconsin to cover this spread as significant underdogs:
I think the Wisconsin defense can do enough to keep this game within the spread. The Badgers have allowed just 3.3 yards per play, the sixth-best mark in the country through the first few weeks. When it comes to Alabama, a 73-0 victory against Louisiana-Monroe isn't enough to convince me the Crimson Tide have fixed the problems that came up in Week 1 against Florida State.
Pick: Wisconsin +21.5 (-120)
Oregon State vs. Texas Tech Best Prop Bet
Oregon State has struggled to stop the run so far this young season, allowing 5.3 yards per carry through its first two games. To try to take advantage of that, let's target Cameron Dickey to go over his rushing yards total of 60.5. He has averaged 4.8 yards per carry through Texas Tech's first two games, including putting up 90 yards against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Pick: Cameron Dickey OVER 60.5 Rush Yards (-114)
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Prediction
The total in this game is extremely high, but for good reason. The two offenses in the game have been two of the most explosive in the country to start the season. Arkansas has averaged 10.9 yards per game, which is the second-highest rate in the country, and Ole Miss is 11th in that stat at 7.5. They're also third and 18th in the country in points per play.
We could be in for an offensive shootout on Saturday.
Pick: OVER 62.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
