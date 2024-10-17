Best College Football Prop Bets for Alabama vs. Tennessee in Week 8
Alabama and Tennessee meet in a pivotal SEC showdown on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
In a rivalry matchup, which stars will show up? Can Alabama defense game plan to shut down the strong point of the Tennessee offense, its ground game with Dylan Sampson, to put pressure on a quarterback Nico Iamaleava? Here's how I'm targeting player props in this matchup with a look at an evolving outlook on the Vols offense as well as Jalen Milroe's best skillset, his legs.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Alabama vs. Tennessee
- Dylan Sampson UNDER 99.5 Rushing Yards
- Nico Iamaleava OVER 199.5 Passing Yards
- Jalen Milroe OVER 48.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Dylan Sampson UNDER 99.5 Rushing Yards
Sampson has been a machine this season, rushing for at least 90 yards in every game this season, and 100 yards in five of six contests.
However, I’m going under here.
The Alabama defense is strong against the run and I believe the team will put pressure on Nico Iamaleava to make throws down the field and shut off the strength of the Tennessee offense. The Crimson Tide is top 35 in yards per carry allowed and seventh in rush defense grading per Pro Football Focus.
Plug your nose and fade the Vols’ bellcow back.
Nico Iamaleava OVER 199.5 Passing Yards
Listen, it’s been tough sledding for the Iamlaeava hype train (conducted by me) as he has gone under his passing yard prop in every game this season.
This number is far too low for the Tennessee offense against an Alabama defense that is outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense.
While Iamaleava has only completed 30% of his passes that are more than 10 yards down the field, per Pro Football Focus, I believe that the opportunities are going to be there as Alabama focuses to stop Sampson and the run game.
With a potential high scoring affair, I need to go over on this one.
Jalen Milroe OVER 48.5 Rushing Yards
In a big game on the road, I’m going to count on Kalen DeBoer to deploy his dual-threat quarterback in multiple ways, but mainly as a rusher to offset this Tennessee pass rush.
While Milroe went under this mark against South Carolina’s stifling front seven, we saw him run the ball 18 times. Against Georgia, he ran the ball 16 times for 117 yards.
In big games, Milroe is keeping the ball. Yes, he will take sacks that will negate some production, but ultimately this is a play on usage in a tight game and Milroe going over this total.
For what it’s worth, he’s gone over this mark in three of four games with 10-plus carries.
More College Football Stories
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.