Best Dark Horse World Cup Predictions and Pick (Ecuador's Defense Makes Them Fascinating Long Shot Option)

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup is set to begin on Thursday, so it's time to place your final bets.

If you're like me, you love an underdog. Thankfully, the World Cup is a great tournament for Cinderella runs. Whether it's Morocco in 2022, Croatia in 2018, or Costa Rica in 2014, there seems to always go on a deep run that few people expect.

In this article, I'm going to give you a few dark horse teams to consider when placing your pretournament bets and filling out your World Cup pools.

All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook

2026 World Cup Dark Horse Teams

Colombia

To Win: +4000

To Reach Final: +1600

To Reach Semifinals: +600

To Reach Quarter Finals: +270

To Reach Round of 16: -125

To Win Group K: +200

Colombia is right on the cusp of being considered a "dark horse", but I'm going to allow them in that group. There's an argument to be made that Colombia is the second-best team from South America; if not, they're certainly the third. They have great attacking power, highlighted by Luis Diaz, who scored 26 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich this year.

Colombia had impressive wins against the likes of Brazil and Argentina during World Cup Qualifying, and now they're in a relatively friendly group. They'll have to find a way to beat Portugal, but if they do, they have a clear path to at least the quarterfinals.

While the other teams I'll break down in this article have a chance to go on a run, Colombia has a chance to win the whole thing.

Ecuador

To Win: +10000

To Reach Final: +3000

To Reach Semifinals: +1200

To Reach Quarter Finals: +450

To Reach Round of 16: +115

To Win Group E: +330

Sticking in South America, let's take a look at Ecuador, which finished second in South American qualifying behind only Argentina with an 8-8-2 record. Ecuador is one of the best defensive teams in the entire World Cup. They allowed just five total goals in 18 combined World Cup games, and they haven't lost a match since a 1-0 decision to Brazil in September of 2024.

If they get to the knockout stage, they can drag better teams to penalties, and as we all know, anything can happen with penalty kicks.

Algeria

To Win: +25000

To Reach Final: +8000

To Reach Semifinals: +2500

To Reach Quarter Finals: +850

To Reach Round of 16: +270

To Win Group J: Algeria +750

It feels like every World Cup, there's one African team that surprises people, and my pick for this year's surprise African team is Algeria. They have gone 21-4-3 in their last 28 matches, and while a chunk of those were friendlies and a majority of the matches came against fellow African teams, they have shown they can be a scary team to face. They're a relatively unknown factor based on their level of competition, but they have the skill and talent to go on a run if things break their way.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!