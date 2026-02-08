Best Defensive Player Props for Super Bowl 2026 (Bet on Christian Gonzalez to Have Impressive Performance)

When looking through the long list of prop bets that are available to wager on for tonight's Super Bowl, you're probably going to automatically look at the offensive players. While that's certainly an option, don't forget that you can bet on defensive players as well.

If you're interested in betting on a few defenders, you're in the right place. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite defensive player props for tonight's big game.

Super Bowl 60 Defense Prop Bets

Christian Gonzalez OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+700) via BetMGM

Leonard Williams OVER 0.3 Sacks (+140) via Caesars

Christian Elliss OVER 2.5 Tackles (-115) via BetMGM

Christian Gonzalez OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+700)

In 60 Bets for Super Bowl 60, I wrote about why I'm betting the UNDER on Jaxson Smith-Njigba's receiving yards total, and it's largely because he'll be going up against Christian Gonzalez. If the Patriots win this game, Gonzalez is going to have to play a big role. I can also envision a situation where Sam Darnold forces the ball at JSN, which could result in a Gonzalez interception.

Leonard Williams OVER 0.3 Sacks (+140)

Drake Maye has taken five sacks in all three of the Patriots' playoff games. That leads me to believe the Seahawks are also going to create pressure on the young quarterback; the only question is, who's going to be the one to get home? Leonard Williams was part of a three-way tie for most sacks for the Seahawks in the regular season with seven, so he's the one I'm going to back on Sunday.

Christian Elliss OVER 2.5 Tackles (-115)

If the Seahawks are going to run the ball at a 50% clip like they did all season, Christian Elliss is going to have a busy day. He racked up 94 tackles in the regular season, which was the second most on the team, despite playing only 15 games. If you count assists as half a tackle, he had 66.5, an average of 4.43 per game. That's well under his set total of 2.5.

